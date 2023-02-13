Business tidbits from the Yakima Herald-Republic's Bottom Line section:
• A Maverik gas station and convenience store is being built at the northwest corner of Keys Road and Terrace Heights Drive. The new business, with an address of 66 N. Keys Road, will include Maverik’s usual array of fresh-made BonFire food items. The chain of gas station and convenience stores, which bills itself as “Adventure’s First Stop,” has more than 380 locations in 12 Western states.
• The Wacky Crab Shack at 306 S. First St. in Yakima has a small notice of a new, Asian-oriented menu on its huge sign just south of downtown. The revamped menu features Thai food, dumplings, pho, hot pot and more. Complete details on hours and the new menu are available at the Wacky Crab Shack’s Facebook page.
• A city of Yakima building permit has been issued for a new restaurant at 1802 S. First St., at the southwest corner of First and Mead Avenue. It would be adjacent to the recently built Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks and Burgers and Indaba Coffee locations. Stay tuned for further details.
