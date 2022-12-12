Business tidbits
• Dollar General opened a store at 1005 Plaza Way in Grandview last month, according to the Grandview Chamber of Commerce. It is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 877-463-1553.
• A spokesperson for the Valley Mall in Union Gap said the Fuji Asian fusion restaurant planned in the former Old Country Buffet building is projected to open during the first quarter of 2023.
• In other Valley Mall news, Nordstrom Rack is expected to break ground soon and hopes to open in late August or early September 2023 — just in time for back-to-school shopping, the spokesperson said.
• A city of Yakima building permit was issued Nov. 14 for the footing and foundation of a new hotel at 2424 W. Nob Hill Blvd., in the Rainier Square shopping area. It will be located directly west of the recently-opened Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant.
