A roundup of Yakima Valley business tidbits, from this week's Bottom Line section:
• A new gas station has opened at the West Valley Walmart on the southwest corner of 64th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. It is located near the Panda Express restaurant, to the northwest of the main Walmart store, and has a convenience store for snacks and drinks.
• State Highway Credit Union recently completed its merger with Washington State Employees Credit Union, meaning the former’s Union Gap location at 2632 Rudkin Road is now among the 23 WSECU branch locations statewide.
• The AutoZone auto parts store has opened in the Orchards shopping center, near Rosauers at the northwest corner of 72nd Avenue and Tieton Drive. Its address is 208 S. 72nd Ave.; call 509-426-6060.
• It appears another Indian restaurant is in the works for Yakima, as a sign for “The Spice: Authentic Indian Cuisine” was spotted at 1510 Summitview Ave. (the former Cheese Junkies location). Details coming soon …
