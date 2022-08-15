• That’s How the Crumbl Cookies Department: Because I am asked about this at least once every week, a sign on the new Crumbl Cookies store in Yakima states they will open on Thursday, Aug. 18. The company, offering fresh-baked cookies in dozens of flavors, has more than 300 locations in 36 states, including the store in the Rainier Square shopping area at 24th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.
• The city of Yakima issued a building permit last month for a new, multi-tenant commercial building at 402 N. Fifth Ave. A restaurant, beauty salon and retail store are planned.
• Construction has begun at a new medical clinic being built at the southeast corner of First Street and Chestnut Avenue in downtown Yakima. The building permit for 105 S. First St., Suite 100, includes adding patient rooms, a reception area, nurse station and medical room.
• The Caliber Home Loans office at 1415 Lakeside Court in Yakima (near Shari’s Café and Pies off Fruitvale Boulevard) has closed.
