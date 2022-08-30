• A city building permit was issued July 28 for interior renovations at 2402 Fruitvale Blvd., a unique-looking set of buildings that previously housed The Village Shoppe antique and gift store. Interior walls will be added in one of the pointy-roofed buildings to create individual rooms for a spa/massage business.
• Another building permit was issued July 25 for a commercial building at 1220 S. First St., Suite 100, in Yakima. Some existing walls will be removed and new, non load-bearing walls installed to create a Jiu Jitsu studio in a portion of the existing building, which is located behind the Sherman Williams paint store just north of Nob Hill Boulevard.
• Construction is underway as the former Gateway Hotel at 9 N. Ninth St. in downtown Yakima is converted into apartments. Building A will contain 129 studio apartments; Building B will have 49 studio apartments. Commercial businesses may be added later.
• The Xochimilco Tequila Bar and Restaurant at 2304 W. Nob Hill Blvd. is temporarily closed. The other Xochimilco locations at 5110 Tieton Drive and in the Valley Mall in Union Gap remain open.
