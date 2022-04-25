Bank of America has announced that its Westpark branch in Yakima and Valley Mall branch in Union Gap will close by July 26.
The Bank of America website states “this location will permanently close 07/26/2022” for both the 201 N. 40th Ave. branch in Yakima and the 2515 Main St. branch in Union Gap. The closures also were announced to local customers via email.
Britney Sheehan, media relations manager for Bank of America’s Northwest Region, confirmed Monday that both Yakima-area financial centers will close at the end of the day July 26.
“The way our clients manage their financial lives and do business with us has been evolving for several years,” Sheehan wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“Prior to 2020, more and more people were moving to digital channels for their day-to-day financial needs, such as traditional transactions, while preferring to visit financial centers for more significant needs. The pandemic accelerated those shifts in client behavior across the industry,” she wrote.
“We continuously adapt our network to these changes. In fact, 90% of our interactions with our 66 million clients are through our digital channels. In the division that includes Yakima and Union Gap, more than 73% of Bank of America’s clients are digitally active.”
Bank of America’s two 24-hour ATMs in Sunnyside and Grandview will remain open. Those are at 409 S. Seventh St. in Sunnyside and 609 E. Wine Country Road in Grandview.
At this time, there are no plans for ATMs to remain open at the Yakima and Union Gap locations after they close, Sheehan said.
According to the website, Bank of America has approximately 4,100 retail financial centers and 16,000 ATMs in the United States. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company also has operations in 35 other countries.
