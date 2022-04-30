Mocel Mezcal, an online spirits company founded by Yakima sisters Rosalinda and Elizabeth Mendoza, has released its first batch of ultra-premium artisanal mezcal for sale.
The sisters say Mocel is inspired by the mountainous region of Michoacán, Mexico, where the Mendoza family comes from, and the region’s centuries-old mezcal artisanship and culture.
“Our parents were farmworkers in the Yakima Valley who immigrated from Michoacán, Mexico,” Rosalinda said. “Our family taught us early on the value and labor in cultivating real food and drinks.”
“Today who is drinking and how they are drinking are changing. Consumers seek connection with the products they consume,” Elizabeth added. “We want to forge a mezcal culture in the United States that honors our history, the 400 years of mezcal artisanship, and the power of a shared experience to bring people together.”
Mocel uses two ingredients — 100% agave and water — and distills the mezcal in a wooden still unique to the Michoacán region. The time-honored and time-intensive distillation process results in limited, small batches, each with a distinct flavor profile, the sisters say.
The Mendoza sisters are part of a Michoacán co-op distillery of mezcal producers and agave farmers. Mocel’s artisanal mezcals are then bottled in handmade ceramic bottles featuring artwork inspired by textile patterns native to Michoacán.
Mocel is now available for pre-sale online at mocelmezcal.com. To learn more, follow @mocelmezcal on Instagram.
