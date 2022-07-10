Summer is a busy time for residential moves, and two Yakima medical offices have decided it’s the best time for them to change addresses, too.
Orthopedics Northwest, along with its physical therapy services, began operating Tuesday, July 5, at its new site in the former Astria Regional hospital annex building at 111 S. 11th Ave.
Yakima Gastroenterology Associates is moving on July 18 from its 3909 Creekside Loop location into Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital’s Cornerstone Medical Clinic, at 4003 Creekside Loop.
YGA, which provides colonoscopy and gastroenterology services, is associated with Memorial, which also offers a pharmacy, in-clinic lab and other services at the 4003 Creekside site.
“This consolidation of separate services into one location creates the most convenient experience possible for our patients, who can consult with their gastroenterologist, internist, or pharmacist at a single location,” Bridget Turrell, Memorial’s marketing and communications manager, wrote in an email to the Herald-Republic.
“YGA patients can continue to see their regular YGA health care providers, and their scheduled appointments will remain the same,” Turrell wrote. “The only thing that is changing is the address, and Cornerstone is right across 40th Avenue from YGA’s current location.”
Gastroenterology patients with questions about YGA’s new site may call 509-248-6616 for more information.
Orthopedics Northwest
Orthopedics Northwest had been located in an office on 16th Avenue, leased from Yakima Memorial, for many years, said Chuck Stillwaggon, the clinic’s administrator.
Needing more space, and with a lease set to expire at the end of 2022, summer was the best time to move, Stillwaggon noted.
“We took the opportunity to move earlier, before the end of the year, which is a busier time for us than the summer,” he said. “We opened (the new site) on Tuesday, that was our first day, and it’s gone very, very well.
“I’m fortunate we have such excellent people who work here — they coordinated and worked their butts off to make this a smooth transition,” Stillwaggon added.
Orthopedics Northwest offers general orthopedic services, treating trauma, fractures and osteoarthritis, according to its website. Its physicians also treat spinal disorders, wrist and hand injuries, ankle and foot issues, sports injuries and arthroscopy, along with joint replacement and reconstruction.
At its new location — operated by Astria Health — Orthopedics Northwest’s physical therapy department will be on the first floor, and the main clinic is on the third floor, Stillwaggon said. He hopes an ambulatory surgery area will be on the second floor by the end of the year.
“We have quite a bit more space, and this gives us the opportunity to grow,” Stillwaggon said. “We’re looking at the potential addition of three orthopedic surgeons to our staff next year to keep up with the demand we’re seeing for our services.”
Orthopedics Northwest currently has 12 doctors on staff and 85 employees, Stillwaggon said, and the surgery center’s completion will help with a backlog of patients waiting for procedures.
“(The pandemic) is part of it, along with there being only one hospital in town,” he added. “The surgery center will help to relieve some of that stress (on facilities).”
As noted on the clinic’s website, MRI services remain for now at the former Orthopedic Northwest facility at 1211 N. 16th Ave. For further information, visit orthnw.com or call 509-454-8888.
