John I. Haas, Inc. has announced that Tom Davis, executive vice president of finance and operations, will become the hop company’s CEO next year.
The Yakima-based company, a world-leading hop supplier and innovator and member of the BarthHaas Group, announced the promotion Oct. 10, noting that Alex Barth, shareholder and CEO, will join the Haas Board of Directors. The changes will take effect in August 2023.
As part of the succession, the company has promoted Davis to chief operating officer and Stephanie Conrad to chief financial officer, effective immediately, with Barth continuing to lead the company as CEO until the end of
his term through July 2023.
The move marks the first time in company history that a non-family member will lead Haas and mirrors the recent executive appointments at BarthHaas in Europe, the company stated in a news release.
“These changes are part of a strategic succession plan to both preserve the spirit of a family-owned business while also attracting and empowering a new generation of leaders and innovators to help the company continue to flourish,” the release stated.
Barth has led the company since 2008 and over that span helped transform the company from a commodity trading business into what is now widely considered the innovations leader in the U.S. hop industry, the news release stated.
Davis joined Haas in 2004 as CFO, overseeing all financial and internal services, including IT and HR. During his tenure, Davis has established himself as a trusted leader, eventually assuming responsibility for all manufacturing operations as executive vice president in 2018, the company stated.
Conrad has worked at Haas since 1990, continuing to take on increasing responsibility throughout her tenure, most recently serving as Haas’ vice president of finance and administration.
