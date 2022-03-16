A Yakima husband-and-wife doctor team claimed first place in the 2022 Enterprise Challenge competition, with two Ellensburg businesses earning second and third place.
The winners were announced Tuesday at an awards ceremony at Dru Bru in Cle Elum. The Enterprise Challenge is co-sponsored by the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and the Yakima County Development Association.
Sunny Family Medicine, established at the start of the year by Dr. Christian Nilsen and Dr. Nina Ngo, is a primary care physicians office using an innovative business model to reduce costs and hassles to patients. The first-place prize is $10,000.
The Gallivant Chocolate Company of Ellensburg, a new business developed by Liz O’Connor featuring handmade Belgium chocolates with local flavors, earned the second-place prize of $5,000.
Make Music Ellensburg, a community business school led by Jan Jaffe offering lessons for all ages and abilities in downtown Ellensburg, earned the third-place prize of $2,500.
In the final round of the competition, contestants gave a presentation on their business plan to community leaders at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce. Their business plans were judged and scored to determine the top three businesses
Winners also receive one-year full subscriptions to LivePlan, a one-year membership to the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, and a one-year membership to the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
The top four finishers in the competition also receive complimentary consulting hours from Baker Boyer. This includes The Botany Shop, a downtown Ellensburg plant store run by April Rohrbach.
Nine finalists emerged from an initial field of 16 businesses — eight from Yakima County and eight from Kittitas County. Contestants attended workshops and tutoring sessions to help them develop business plans, which were submitted to judges for evaluation.
Last month, contestants participated in the Trade Show portion of the competition, where they pitched their businesses to community leaders at the Yakima Valley SunDome. The businesses were judged and scored to determine the nine finalists.
For more information about the 2022 Enterprise Challenge, visit kittitascountychamber.com/enterprisechallenge.
