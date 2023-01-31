Local workforce and economic development officials say the COVID pandemic forever changed the labor market. Even though businesses may not want to hear it, the world of work isn't going back to the way things were before the COVID stay-at-home orders.
To help local businesses understand this paradigm shift, four Yakima Valley organizations have joined together to present a daylong conference. Titled “Workers Wanted: Yakima County’s New Labor Market” the event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St.
The event is sponsored by the South Central Workforce Council, Yakima County Development Association, Yakima Society for Human Resource Management and the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
“We know that the workforce is a major concern for almost every business,” said Amy Martinez, CEO of the workforce council. “There simply aren't enough skilled workers to fill every job opening.
“To stay competitive, businesses have to understand this and adjust their recruitment and retention strategies. This event is about workforce and economic stability,” Martinez added.
Josh Wright, executive vice president of the community division at Lightcast, will deliver the keynote address. Formerly Emsi Burning Glass, Lightcast is the global leader in real-time labor market analytics. Lightcast works with more than 600 economic development, workforce development, site selection, and commercial real estate organizations in the U.S. and Canada.
Speakers from across the state and Yakima County will discuss these topics:
• Who are today’s workers and what do they want?
• Strategies to recruit and retain workers as told by local business.
• Training to stay competitive — local training options and potential funding.
• Business-friendly state and federal programs you can tap into.
Admission is $30 per person (includes continental breakfast and lunch). Seating is limited. Register online at http://bitly.ws/zBII
