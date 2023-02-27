Changing demographics in the American workforce meant the challenge of employers finding the right workers, and workers finding the right employer, would increase as the 2020s began.
The COVID pandemic accelerated that trend and created an employment emergency as many businesses and industries returned to full speed as pandemic-related restrictions eased.
“COVID threw a wrench into everything … we’re still working through it,” said Steve Hart, owner of SeaGalley restaurant in Union Gap. “A lot of the people who didn’t come back to work are in my industry.”
National trends and issues, and how they apply to the Yakima Valley economy, were discussed by Hart and others at the “Workers Wanted: Yakima County’s New Labor Market” daylong conference on Feb. 16 at the Yakima Convention and Event Center.
Topics included national and local demographic trends; attributes and attitudes of millennials and Generation Z employees; state and federal programs to assist employers; and efforts to develop tomorrow’s workforce.
“The labor crisis we’re facing is not about the unemployed — it’s about the unengaged,” keynote speaker Josh Wright said, as he urged employers with job openings to engage those missing from the work force.
‘Who is going to do the work?’
Wright is executive vice president of the community division at Lightcast, a global labor market analytics company based in Moscow, Idaho. Lightcast works with more than 600 economic development, workforce development, site selection, and commercial real estate organizations in the U.S. and Canada.
He mentioned several sobering national trends which existed before the pandemic: the rapid retirement of Baby Boomer generation workers, the decline in U.S. labor force participation as the boomers retired and millennials entered the job market; and the aging of the U.S. population in general.
“By 2034, adults aged 65-plus will outnumber children (younger than) 18 for the first time in U.S. history,” Wright said, citing U.S. Census Bureau projections.
The bottom line? Since 2011, the U.S. has seen its labor force of 16- to 24-year-olds decline by an average of 9,000 workers every year; when boomers were at those ages, each year saw an average increase of 792,000 in the U.S. labor force, he said.
This decline in the work force comes as about 8 million new jobs are expected in the U.S. by 2031, with the current number of total job openings (factoring in turnover and replacement of retiring or quitting workers) is around 20 million.
“It’s not just a tsunami — it’s a tsunami and a hurricane and a tornado all at once,” Wright said of the employment crisis, adding that the U.S. needs almost 2 million additional workers each year.
Yakima trends
Fortunately for the Yakima Valley, demographics and the types of jobs available here are different, and in several categories much different, than national averages, Wright said.
Yakima County’s population growth, while lower since its recent 2020 peak of 2%, still remained above the national and Washington state average in 2022 at roughly 1.2%. And the county’s labor participation grew steadily during 2022, and remains well above both the national and statewide averages.
Wright said the pandemic and its increases in the number of people working remotely benefitted Yakima County and other parts of Washington outside the Puget Sound region. According to IRS statistics, about 500 people left King County to move to Yakima County, versus 470 people moving the other direction, in 2020.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if that gap, if that trend, continues,” Wright added, although he noted Yakima County saw a net loss of people moving to Benton and Franklin counties, in the Tri-Cities area, during the same year.
Another huge difference between Yakima County and many other U.S. job markets is its concentration of agricultural jobs. The local percentage of jobs in that sector is 21 times the average percentage of agricultural jobs across the U.S.
Wright said Yakima County’s percentage of government and health care jobs also exceeded the national average, but the area has five times fewer professional, scientific and technical services jobs than the U.S. average.
His recommendations for local employers included valuing current employees and investing in their skills and advancement; engaging young people and encouraging them to pursue local jobs; and enticing those who left the workforce during the pandemic to return via flexible work arrangements and incentives such as child care, health care and other benefits.
Wright also said employers should make their recruitment and interview processes simpler and more inclusive, while also boosting internship and apprenticeship opportunities that can help attract and target future employees.
Jonathan Smith, executive director of event co-sponsor Yakima County Development Association, said his organization and others are trying to work on the infrastructure needed to attract more technology and science-oriented jobs to the Yakima Valley.
On the other hand, Smith and Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Verlynn Best have seen an increase in demand and pay for “blue collar” jobs such as fruit packing house workers and truck drivers.
“We’re seeing the mental perception shift away a bit from white collar workers,” Smith added. “The ‘dirty’ jobs are good jobs and pay good money.”
Employers describe their challenges
Three employers — Hart, owner of Sea Galley; Celina Sanchez, central district manager at Associated General Contractors of Washington; and Mayling Chin, benefits and compensation manager for Yakima County — addressed the conference and told of their challenges finding employees.
Hart said for many of his employees, working at a restaurant is their first job, and that requires flexible schedules, setting aside time and resources for training, and making sure new workers are motivated and willing to show up.
“I am that gateway person, the very first (employer) that a lot of these kids have. They need money, but they come to me with very few skills,” Hart said. “My job is to create a pathway for these kids — to give them a vision of what they can do.
“The more well-defined training program you have, the better results you’re going to have,” he added.
Sanchez, a graduate of Davis High School and Central Washington University who spent part of her childhood in Mexico, noted that AGC offers a variety of programs allowing high school students to become interested and employed in the construction industry.
The challenge to find workers extends beyond the private sector, noted Yakima County’s Chin. The county has more than 1,000 employees in a variety of fields, ranging from clerical and professional positions to law enforcement.
“We recruit every year for about 200 positions. That’s about 20% of our workforce,” she said. “The stereotype of people working up to these government jobs, that’s not true. We have a lot of turnover.”
Chin said county employees leave for the same reasons other people change jobs: better employment opportunities and pay, retirement after 25 or 30 years, or simply seeking a better quality of life. Higher wages are the first thing people seek in a new job, but quality of life issues are becoming increasingly important, she added.
“Working from home (during the pandemic), we found that for the majority of our employees, they were still very productive,” Chin said. “Give them the opportunity and they will adjust to it.”
Younger employees
Briana Durham and Heather Collins, who work for Kent, Wash.-based AJAC Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeships, discussed the beliefs, values and worldviews of the four generations currently in the work force: Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z (going from older to younger).
By 2025, with nearly all of the boomers retired or retiring, millennials and Generation Z could comprise 75% of the workforce.
Durham said AJAC, a nonprofit training organization, works with about 350 companies across the state. She's part of the millennial generation, and she and Collins have noticed different attitudes and motivations for that age group.
A national survey they cited shows 86% of millennials would take a pay cut to work somewhere that aligns with their values, and 91% prioritize career progression opportunities when considering job offers, Durham said. Almost 75% of millennials look for positions that offer remote work or flexible scheduling.
She added that millennial employees who receive continuous and accurate feedback from their managers are more satisfied and engaged with their position.
“Low employee engagement equals high turnover, and turnover is costly,” Durham said. “Engagement starts with management … more than a manager, they want a coach who will help take them to the next level.
“Pay is most effective when it incentivizes attaining goals or achievement, rather than tenure.”
“Workers Wanted” was sponsored and organized by the South Central Workforce Council, Yakima County Development Association, Yakima Society for Human Resource Management and the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.