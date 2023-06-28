There’s a reason so many “now hiring” signs can be seen across the Yakima Valley this spring and early summer: a record low unemployment rate.
Data recently released from the state’s employment security department shows a 4.2% jobless rate for Yakima County in May, the lowest monthly figure since county-level unemployment data began to be recorded electronically in 1990.
“That really is a historic low number – not just for May, but for any month,” said Don Meseck, regional labor economist. “The only (unemployment rate) I saw that was close to it was 4.3% from September 2018.”
Jobless numbers have been falling in general since the end of pandemic restrictions in early 2021, but year-over-year unemployment rates increased slightly from October of last year through March of this year.
Unemployment rates in April and May – the most recent jobs data available – have reversed the trend in a big way, largely thanks to an increase in non-farm employment in Yakima County, Meseck said.
In May 2023, there were 1,200 more nonfarm jobs than a year ago, with the amount increasing from 88,000 to 90,000.
“This year-over-year expansion in Yakima County’s nonfarm market has been going on for 26 consecutive months, since April 2021," Meseck said.
He also noted that nonfarm employment during the past 12 months, from June 2022 to May 2023, has consistently expanded above the corresponding pre-COVID span from June 2018 through May 2019.
“This indicates that although the local labor force still has not quite rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the nonfarm employment sector has fully recovered,” Meseck added.
In particular, the leisure and hospitality sector – jobs at hotels, eating and drinking places, amusement and recreation service businesses such as fitness centers, movie theaters and golf courses – has seen growth rates of 3.6% to 10.4% over the past two years.
May 2023 statistics show 8,600 of these jobs in Yakima County, compared to 8,300 one year ago, a 3.6% increase. The leisure and hospitality job gains have been occurring for 26 months, the same period as the county’s overall nonfarm employment gains.
Another area of consistent job gains is the health care and social assistance sector, which has increased in Yakima County for 17 consecutive months, from January 2022 through May 2023.
The most recent statistics show 18,000 such jobs countywide in May 2023, compared to 17,500 one year ago, a roughly 3% increase.
Historic low unemployment rates aren’t unique to Yakima County, Meseck noted. Statewide, the jobless rate was 3.3% in May, with the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area (which includes Chelan and Douglas counties) posting an even lower 3.2% unemployment rate.
“But they (Wenatchee) haven’t seen the continuous growth in nonfarm employment that Yakima has,” Meseck said. “Of the seven counties I serve (in Central Washington), Yakima County is the largest, with the most industries to report on.”
Yakima County’s 4.2% jobless rate in May tied for 33rd among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment rates. Ferry County (6%) in northeast Washington had the highest jobless rate, while Asotin and San Juan counties (2.4%) had the lowest. Walla Walla County was next with the state’s third-lowest unemployment rate, at 2.9%.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.