Rising interest rates, an increased number of rental options and the onset of winter weather are all reasons residential real estate sales slumped in the final quarter of 2022, local Realtors say.
Statistics released earlier this month show that 411 fewer homes were sold in Yakima County during the first 11 months of 2022 than one year ago, a decrease of 13.3%. The amount of revenue from home sales declined $52.6 million, or 5.3%, over the same period.
There were 2,678 homes sold between January and November, according to statistics released Dec. 14 by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert through her newsletter, “Headwaters: The Source.”
Wilbert notes that 3,089 homes were sold during the same 11 months of 2021 in Yakima County – an amount that Ryan Beckett, Yakima Association of Realtors president, said was the peak of a surge in home sales.
“We’ve had a historic run with low interest rates and low inventory, and as a result, there was some pretty frantic activity in the home market,” Beckett said Thursday.
He noted that this year’s rising interest rates, which have doubled from when they fell below 3% in 2021, and an increase in Yakima County rental housing options have caused first-time buyers to delay their entry into the real estate market.
“A few years ago, you couldn’t find a rental anywhere in Yakima, and now we’re finally seeing a softening in the rental market,” Beckett said. “I still think we have a pent-up demand (for homes) due to a lack of new construction and a limited housing inventory.”
Monthly trends
Wilbert’s statistics, along with those released this month by the Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors, show Yakima County housing sales perhaps reverting to a historic pattern, Beckett said.
The year-over-year home sales reported for the first three months of 2022 were greater than 2021, Wilbert reported, but in April, year-to-year sales decreased by 2.6% from 2021 to this year – the first period with fewer residential homes sold in Yakima County compared to the previous year since December 2019.
Year-to-year monthly sales numbers have declined ever since, and the year-over-year revenue from residential sales in Yakima County began to be less than 2021 in October, Wilbert reported.
Lower Yakima Valley home sales in the areas including Benton City, Prosser, Grandview, Mabton, Sunnyside, Granger, Zillah, Toppenish and Wapato also declined as 2022 went along, according to statistics released this month by Jocelyn Giles, director of communications and marketing for the Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors.
Monthly year-over-year sales began decreasing in July, were roughly the same in August, and have been sharply lower than 2021 over the past three months. There were 121 homes sold in September through November of this year in the Lower Valley, compared to 186 during the same three months of 2021 – a decrease of 35%.
Predictions for 2023
Beckett, with the Yakima Association of Realtors, believes the fall sales slowdown is similar to how things were in Yakima County four or five years ago, before the late-2010s and pandemic sales boom.
“It was very normal to have a slow fourth quarter in Yakima,” he said. “As the weather changes and winter approaches, things tended to slow down – there’s definitely a seasonal cycle.”
Noting that Seattle has seen declining sales and falling real estate values in 2022, Beckett believes the Yakima Valley housing market will bounce back by spring of next year.
“Over the years, the Yakima Valley has typically been a year or two behind what’s happening in Seattle,” he added. “I think we have another good year or two in us before we might see a slowdown – if it even happens.”
Also notable in the November Headwaters statistics is the average home price in Yakima County, which has risen from $323,886 in November 2021 to $353,955 in November 2022, a 9.3% increase.
That statistic indicates that even though the number of residential real estate sales has declined, the value of existing and new homes remains high, Beckett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.