The streak of strong year-over-year jobs data continued in October for Yakima County, with one of the lowest jobless rates ever recorded for that month, and the 19th straight month of improved nonfarm employment.
Data released Wednesday from the state’s Employment Security Department shows the local unemployment rate of 4.7% tied October 2017 for Yakima County’s lowest rate for that month since the data began to be recorded electronically in 1990, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist.
The state as a whole enjoyed similar statistics, with Washington state’s 3.7% October jobless rate the lowest for the month since 1976, when statewide data began to be recorded electronically.
Total nonfarm employment is leading the way for Yakima County job gains, and has since the days of the COVID pandemic, Meseck reported. Year over year, total nonfarm jobs countywide have expanded for the past 19 months, from April 2021 through October of this year.
The most recent monthly estimates show non-agricultural jobs increased 2.7%, from 87,900 jobs in October 2021 to 89,700 jobs last month — an addition of 1,800 jobs.
“Also, total nonfarm employment this October was 1,100 jobs and 1.2% above the 88,600 jobs provided in the pre-COVID month of October 2019, an indication that nonfarm employment has rebounded since the pandemic,” Meseck noted in Wednesday’s news release.
Similarly, Yakima County’s civilian labor force has grown from August 2021 through October 2022, except for a slight dip (-0.4%) in July of this year, Meseck said.
This October there were 137,157 residents in the local labor force compared with 136,468 in October 2021, he noted, a slight increase of 0.5%, or 689 residents.
As Meseck has noted, for most of the 19 months of year-over-year gains, leisure and hospitality jobs, particularly food service, has seen the largest increase in employment.
Leisure and hospitality jobs went from 8,100 to 8,800 between October 2021 and 2022 in Yakima County, an increase of 8.6%. Food service was a large part of that increase, with 6,900 jobs in that sector in October 2022 compared with 6,300 the year before, a 9.5% increase.
The leisure and hospital jobs include employees at hotels, eating and drinking places, and amusement and recreation services, Meseck reported. Employment in that sector has now eclipsed the numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 8,800 jobs reported last month greater than the 8,500 leisure and hospitality jobs tallied in October 2019.
Yakima County rates 28th among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment. King County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3% while Ferry County in northeast Washington had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3%.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.