For the first time in 2022, November’s Yakima County unemployment rate was worse than it was one year ago, rising 0.8 percentage point from the 2021 figure.
Data released Thursday from the state’s Employment Security Department shows the local jobless rate at 6.9%, worse than the November 2021 Yakima County rate of 6.1%.
The rate worsened because there were 1,038 more Yakima County residents out of work last month compared to November 2021, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist. This year’s 8,858 unemployed residents was 1,038 more than were unemployed one year ago (7,280), an increase of 13.3% jobless people.
“Hence, it was primarily the sharp year-over-year increase in the number of unemployed which caused the local unemployment rate to rise to 6.9% in November,” Meseck said.
The economist said he also was concerned about the shrinking labor force, which has been declining in Yakima County for the past seven months compared to comparable months in 2019 — the last year before the pandemic affected the economy.
“Recently, there were 360 fewer residents in Yakima County’s civilian labor force this November (128,977) than in November 2019 (129,337) — a trend to watch in forthcoming months,” Meseck said.
One area in particular — retail trade — saw a decline in the number of local jobs between November 2021 and November 2022, falling 1.7% from 11,800 retail jobs to 11,600. However, Meseck reported that service-providing jobs overall increased from 74,600 one year ago to 77,100 this past month, a 3.4% increase.
The boost primarily came from jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry, which Meseck said continue to show a rebound from the COVID years of 2020 and 2021. These jobs include employees at hotels, eating and drinking places, and amusement and recreation services.
Leisure and hospitality jobs went from 7,800 to 8,600 between November 2021 and 2022 in Yakima County, an increase of 10.3%. Food service was a large part of that increase, with 6,900 jobs in that sector in November 2022 compared to 6,300 the year before, a 9.5% increase.
Employment in that sector has now eclipsed the numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 8,600 jobs reported last month greater than the 8,100 leisure and hospitality jobs tallied in November 2019, an increase of 500 jobs or 6.2%.
“Leisure and hospitality businesses in Yakima County have registered year-over-year job gains for the past 20 consecutive months, from April 2021 through November 2022,” Meseck said. “Employment in this local industry appears to have returned to that of pre-pandemic days.”
Yakima County was tied for 32nd (with Okanogan County) among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment. King County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8% while Ferry County in northeast Washington had the highest unemployment rate at 10.3%.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
