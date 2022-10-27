Jobless numbers in Washington reached their lowest September level in at least 46 years, and Yakima County jobless numbers were at their lowest point in four years, a report released Tuesday indicated.
Data from the state’s employment security department shows Washington state had a 3.6% unemployment rate in September, the lowest rate for that month since data began to be recorded electronically in 1976. It is the second straight month the state’s jobless rate recorded its lowest level since 1976.
Yakima County’s jobless rate of 4.4% also was noteworthy, as it was the lowest monthly unemployment rate since September 2018, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist.
Total nonfarm employment figures correspond with the low jobless rate, Meseck reported. Year over year, total nonfarm jobs countywide have expanded for the past 18 months, from April 2021 through September of this year.
The most recent monthly estimates show non-agricultural jobs increased 2.9%, from 86,100 jobs in September 2021 to 88,600 jobs last month — an addition of 2,500 jobs.
As Meseck has noted for most of the 18 months of year-over-year gains, leisure and hospitality jobs, particularly food service, have seen the largest increase in employment.
Leisure and hospitality jobs went from 7,900 to 8,700 between September 2021 and 2022 in Yakima County, an increase of 10.1%. Food service was a large part of that increase, with 6,900 jobs in that sector in September 2022 compared with 6,200 the year before, an 11.3% increase.
The leisure and hospital jobs include employees at hotels, eating and drinking places, and amusement and recreation services, Meseck reported. Employment in that sector has now eclipsed the numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 8,700 jobs reported last month greater than the 8,300 leisure and hospitality jobs tallied in September 2019.
Yakima County rates 25th among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment. King and Asotin counties had the lowest unemployment rates at 2.9% while Ferry County in northeast Washington had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3%.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
