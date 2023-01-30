With a noticeable exception in the 2020 pandemic year, the average yearly jobless rate for Yakima County — and the state of Washington overall — has been declining over the past 10 years.
Data released Tuesday from the state’s Employment Security Department shows the annual average unemployment rate for Yakima County was 6.3% in 2022, tying 2018 as the lowest annual jobless figure for the county since 2010.
However, the final two months of 2022 saw county unemployment rates that were higher than the corresponding figures for November and December of 2021, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist.
In December, the most recent month for which data is available, Yakima County had an 8.8% jobless rate, compared to 6.5% in the final month of 2021.
“Year over year, monthly rates had declined for 19 months, from April 2021 through October 2022, before rising in November and December,” Meseck said.
Long-term trend
The good news in Tuesday’s figures is found in the accompanying graphic showing statewide (blue bars) and Yakima County (orange bars) representing the average yearly unemployment rate since 2010.
These rates have gradually trended downward over the past 13 years, from high points of 9.7% Yakima County unemployment in 2011 to this past year’s 6.3% — a level also reached in 2018.
Due to COVID-19 precautions and statewide economic restrictions, the average yearly jobless rate went from 7.1% to 9.4% between 2019 and 2020 in Yakima County, and nearly doubled statewide (from 4.3% to 8.5%). But both the statewide and local unemployment rates have declined in the past two years as the economy reopened and rebounded from the pandemic, Meseck said.
These trends are reflected in the second graphic, which shows average annual nonfarm employment changes, by percentage, since 2010. While the first year of the graph shows job losses as the Great Recession slowly ended, the 2010s decade saw gains in non-agricultural positions both in Yakima County and across Washington.
For four straight years, Yakima County enjoyed 2% or greater job gains in nonfarm jobs, from 2015 through 2018.
The pandemic changed all that, with the county seeing a 5.1% and the state a 5.5% loss of those types of jobs in 2020 as nonessential retail businesses closed as the state responded to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those losses were recouped, and jobs added, the next two years, as 2021 and 2022 saw a combined 6.7% gain in Yakima County nonfarm jobs and a 7.5% increase over the same period and category statewide.
Meseck stressed that the data released this past week are preliminary for 2021 and 2022, and the exact unemployment rates and job gains may be revised slightly in upcoming months.
Recent downturn in jobs
After 10 months of job growth and declining year-to-year unemployment rates, Yakima County’s jobless figures worsened year-to-year in November and December 2022, Meseck said.
Preliminary data shows Yakima County’s civilian labor force increased by 1.6% overall between 2021 and 2022, going from 131,217 to 133,317 residents.
“However, most of this growth occurred in the first half of 2022,” Meseck added.
The number of out-of-work residents in Yakima County increased from 8,211 in December 2021 to 11,293 in December 2022, a 37.5% year-to-year increase which offset much of the growth in the county’s labor force.
“It was primarily this sharp year-over-year increase in the number of unemployed which caused the local unemployment rate to rise to 8.8% in December 2022 from the 6.5% reading in December 2021,” Meseck said.
“Another concerning economic indicator is that the local labor force has been contracting, for the past eight months — May through December 2022 — below corresponding pre-COVID months in 2019,” he added.
For example, there were 863 fewer residents in Yakima County’s civilian labor force this past month (128,425 residents) than there were in December 2019 (129,288 residents).
The state employment security department data show the Yakima County job losses were concentrated in two main categories: mining, logging and construction (a 2.3% decline) and transportation and utilities (a 2.4% decline).
“Year over year, construction employment had stabilized or increased for 20 months, from April 2021 through November 2022, before decreasing by 2.3% in December,” Meseck said.
Yakima County’s 8.8% jobless rate was 38th, or next to last, among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment rates in December, with only northeast Washington’s Ferry County being worse (at 11%). King County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.