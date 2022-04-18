Members of the Yakima County Planning Commission reaffirmed their commitment to allow full-service, commercial kitchens in rural wineries, breweries and distilleries, but also were alerted to a potential legal loophole.
The issue was one of several debated and discussed at the commission’s April 13 meeting, conducted virtually, as the county continues to examine its rules for agritourism businesses in agricultural areas.
“I guarantee you’ll have a lavender farm come in and say, ‘Why does a winery get a restaurant and I can’t?’ We have to have an answer for them,” Tommy Carroll, a manager and planning official with the county, told planning commission members during the meeting.
Eventually, commission members asked Carroll and other planning department personnel to create a flowchart to show the different levels of agritourism business, what’s allowed at each, and what requires each business to apply for special event permits or higher levels of approval from the county.
The flowchart and a reexamination of what businesses can have full-service kitchens and restaurants will be discussed at the commission’s next meeting, on May 11.
The rule revision process
As the functions and business models for wineries and breweries change from simple tasting rooms to providing more elaborate food offerings and events, county officials have sought to update their rules and regulations for agritourism operations. These businesses range from U-pick farms to resorts offering overnight accommodations.
Roughly one year of discussion between agritourism business operators — mostly winery and brewery owners — and county officials yielded recommended changes to rules, definitions and permitting processes for agritourism businesses in the agricultural areas of the county.
The county planning commission’s role is to vote on the county proposal, with possible modifications, and recommend the modified set of agritourism rule changes to the county board of commissioners, which has final approval.
On Feb. 9, the planning commission hosted a virtual public hearing on the new rules, generating nearly three dozen public comments from business owners and residents who live near agritourism businesses.
The commission met one month later, on March 9, to consider the full slate of rule changes, and continued its discussion to its April 13 meeting. Because only four commission members — Chairman Doug Mayo, Mike Shuttleworth, Kyle Curtis and Jerry Craig — voted at the March meeting, any matter not receiving a 4-0 vote would not be forwarded as a recommendation.
Three issues that did not receive unanimous support in March were reintroduced as motions this month: allowing full-service kitchens in wineries, breweries and distilleries; increasing to 150 the attendance limit at events at those businesses before an additional permit is required; and keeping 12 as the maximum number of overnight units at agritourism operation resorts.
Since the process began in February, two planning commissioners, Holly Castle and Robert Tree, were appointed to fill vacancies, which meant six commissioners deliberated the issues on April 13.
All three of the reintroduced issues were reapproved for recommendation by a 4-2 vote, with the planning commission’s two appointees from District 3, Shuttleworth and Castle, voting no on each.
Different levels of approval
As commission members began considering definitions and rules for outdoor festivals, Carroll and Noelle Madera, manager of the county’s long-range planning division, asked if the decision to allow restaurants at wineries, breweries and distilleries would apply to all agritourism businesses.
Under the county’s recommendations, there are three levels of businesses in agriculture zones: wineries, breweries and distilleries; agritourism retail operations; and agritourism resorts. Resorts can have full-service restaurants, and the planning commission is recommending them for wineries, breweries and distilleries. But leaving out the retail businesses could cause problems, Madera and Carroll said.
Carroll said he could have an application from someone with a retail operation — such as a lavender or U-pick farm — who might brew a small batch of beer or wine one time simply to be considered a brewery or winery, allowing them to operate a restaurant.
Mayo agreed, noting they might encourage someone with a blueberry farm to brew five gallons of beer in a garage to qualify for a restaurant, which is not the commission’s intent.
Carroll noted that agritourism retail operations are regulated and require approval for special events at a higher level than wineries and breweries, so if restaurants are going to be allowed at the latter, they should be allowed for all agritourism businesses.
He said the desire for wineries to serve full meals to visitors is an accurate reflection of how the business has changed, as several winery owners testified to the commission during the February public hearing.
“That’s the reason we re-examined these rules. We’re trying to resolve the 20-some wineries that are wanting to serve food and have events,” Carroll said. “But (the rules) need to be consistent.”
After nearly two hours of discussion, the commission continued its consideration of agritourism rule changes to its 6 p.m. meeting on May 11. An agenda of that meeting and online access to watch it are available at yakimacounty.us/2500/agritourism.
