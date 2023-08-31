July provided another all-time low unemployment rate for Yakima County, making it three months in a row that bettered the lowest monthly figure over the past 33 years.
The 3.8% July jobless rate for the county joins May (4.2%) and June (3.7%) as the lowest monthly figures figure since county-level unemployment data began to be recorded electronically in 1990, according to data recently released from the state’s Employment Security Department.
However, Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck sees some warning signs amid the overall low unemployment figures.
“The year-over-year expansion in Yakima County’s nonfarm (job) market has been underway for 28 consecutive months, from April 2021 through July 2023, but with monthly job growth rates slowing since the first quarter of 2022,” Meseck wrote in his most recent report.
He noted that construction jobs were among the growth areas over the past 28 months, as they have increased or remained consistent every month between April 2021 and July 2023, the most recent month with data available.
July’s construction jobs in Yakima County increased slightly, from 4,700 to 4,800 between July 2022 and last month, but Meseck wondered if that growth will continue with commercial and residential sales activity slowing in the past year.
He cited real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert’s newsletter, “Headwaters: The Source” that reported 30% to 33% declines in residential and overall real estate sales, along with revenue from those sales, between the first seven months of 2022 and January through July of this year.
“These recent subdued commercial and residential sales data in Yakima County suggest that construction employment may soon follow suit. Time will tell,” Meseck wrote.
He also noted that manufacturing employment in Yakima County has stagnated or contracted in each of the past eight months (December 2022 through July 2023). There were 8,300 manufacturing sector jobs in Yakima County last month, compared to 8,700 in July 2022 –a decline of 400 jobs or 4.6%.
“This 400-job loss was attributable to fewer jobs in the county’s nondurable goods manufacturing industry (primarily food processing) this July versus July 2022,” Meseck wrote.
On the other hand, education and health services employment in Yakima County has increased in each of the past 28 months, and that trend continued last month.
This jobs category includes ambulatory health care services, private hospitals, nursing and residential care facilities, social assistance and private educational services. The county had 19,800 jobs in these areas last month, compared to 18,600 in July 2022 – an increase of 1,200 jobs, or 6.5%.
Overall, the total number of nonfarm jobs increased from 90,700 one year ago to 91,900 in July 2023, a 1.2% increase for Yakima County. The growth in jobs, combined with a slight 1.2% decline in Yakima County’s labor force over the past year helped the jobless rate decrease from 4.8% in July 2022 to 3.8% this past month.
Yakima County’s July 2023 jobless rate tied for 24th among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment rates (Jefferson County, in the Olympic Peninsula, also was at 3.8% unemployment). Ferry County (6.0%) in northeast Washington had the highest jobless rate, while San Juan County (2.6%) had the lowest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.