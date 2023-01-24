An organization dedicated to persuading businesses to move to the Yakima Valley recently did some relocating itself.
The Yakima County Development Association moved in late December from its downtown office to a building near the Yakima Air Terminal, at 2520 W. Washington Ave., Suite 1.
Executive Director Jonathan Smith and five other employees outgrew their portion of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce building at 10 N. Ninth St.
While the previous site had its advantages, such as being near an Interstate 82 interchange, the new office is more centrally located in Yakima and has a direct, four-lane route all the way to the I-82 Valley Mall interchange, Smith said.
“We started looking for a new site in 2020, and decided to sit tight (through the COVID pandemic),” he added. “We also house the SBDC (Washington Small Business Development Center) so we needed additional space.”
The YCDA office in the Chamber building — which could be sold soon to make space for a new downtown hotel — had 1,100 square feet, compared with the 2,000 square feet in the agency’s new office.
While the YCDA is putting up signs and spreading the word about the new location, it also is trying to bring mobile workshops and training programs to Lower Valley communities such as Grandview, Sunnyside and Toppenish, Smith said.
“We’re trying to make it so you don’t have to come here — we can come to you,” he said, noting a state grant is helping the YCDA overcome the digital and geographic barriers that exist in the Yakima Valley.
Upcoming offerings such as QuickBooks courses and a February conference to help businesses find qualified employees help the YCDA meet its mission to enhance the income, quality of life, and employment stability of Yakima County residents by retaining, expanding and recruiting new business and industry, Smith said.
The new offices are just west of the main entrance to the Yakima airport and the stoplight at 24th and Washington avenues. The driveway to the new building is adjacent to the Coffee Castle and across Washington Avenue from the Kyoto Sushi and Steak House restaurant.
Smith said although renovations and organization of the new office continue this month, an open house will be planned later in 2023.
For more information on the YCDA and its programs, visit chooseyakimavalley.com.
