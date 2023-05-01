A chance to discuss economic development, drug use, crime and other pressing issues with Yakima City Council members attracted a healthy crowd to Thursday’s Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The event at Valley Mall in Union Gap featured Yakima council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Danny Herrera. They provided brief statements about issues such as airport expansion, traffic woes and community outreach to youth before answering questions from the audience.
“I feel like Yakima has a huge opportunity for business growth in the next 20 years,” Brown said. “Our biggest threat … is if we cannot get a handle on this drug problem. It’s completely destroying lives and opportunities.”
Herrera and Byers said one of Yakima’s strengths is its diversity.
“The mix of cultures and thinking and ideas and encouragement is the strength that we have,” Byers added.
“Yakima has a lot of negative connotations (in other parts of the state),” Herrera added. “We have to be advocates and ambassadors of Yakima and let people know all the positive things in our community.”
Bob Gerst, a member of the chamber’s executive board, moderated the discussion and thanked the three council members for the reduced rancor at meetings compared to previous years.
“The chamber was very critical of the behavior and some of the issues that were going on in the past,” Gerst added. “You still have your differences (on issues) but are respectful and civil.”
“This council has been able to work together … the drama has ceased inside our chamber halls,” Brown said.
Airport questions
Byers fielded a couple of questions about the Yakima Air Terminal, which has been part of the statewide discussion about relieving congestion and capacity issues at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The city sent a letter earlier this year to a Legislature-appointed airport siting committee asking to be part of the statewide solution to an increasing passenger and freight load at SeaTac, and Byers believes Yakima’s airport has a lot to offer.
“We sent a letter to say we’re interested, and we got a lot of attention for that,” she said. “We can be a hub for electric airplane traffic, and we’re going to be a big help to the state.”
The benefit to Yakima is economic growth and opportunity, said Byers, whose council district includes the Yakima Air Terminal.
“Eighty percent of economic growth occurs within 10 miles of an airport,” she added. “We’ll be able to draw in aviation-related businesses. We need economic development in Yakima.”
Byers said the community already has educational options at Yakima Valley College, Perry Technical Institute and other colleges to train young people for those aviation-related jobs, noting that too many young people move away from the Yakima Valley because there aren’t enough economic opportunities here.
She also addressed criticism from some residents about the noise, pollution and traffic a regional airport would bring to Yakima.
“This is the start of a conversation – it will be eight to 10 years before anything happens,” Byers said, noting that by then, airplanes and technology will have advanced and become much more environmentally friendly.
City budget woes
Several audience questions reflected recent city council discussion of general fund budget shortfalls, which are projected within the next few years.
Jennifer Ferrer-Santa Ines, the city’s director of finance and budget, told council members in February that general fund revenues – including budget transfers – will fall short of expenses beginning in 2025.
The general fund provides for most of the city’s major departments and functions, including police and fire, streets, parks, community development and administration.
At an April 25 study session, Ferrer-Santa Ines presented seven types of taxes or fees the city council could impose, and three options which would require voter approval.
Although a few of these revenue sources were discussed, no decisions were made. Several of the options were questioned as being unworkable or untenable among Yakima residents.
All three council members at Thursday’s chamber luncheon agreed that residents and businesses have enough problems with inflation and other economic issues, so boosting taxes is not a good idea.
“None of those are great options,” Brown said of the alternate revenue sources discussed April 25. “They don’t bring in a great deal of money and they’re not a great fit for our community.
“We aren’t going to tax our way out of our (financial) problems,” he added.
Herrera noted that many residents of his east-side council district deal with poverty, domestic violence and other issues, and additional taxes would be a big burden for them.
Brown said “some hard decisions” will have to be made by the council as it begins the next budget process. The current budget runs through 2024, but a mixture of budget cuts and perhaps elimination of some city services may be required for the 2025-26 spending plan.
Drugs and crime
An audience question asked if the city of Yakima is prepared to join Everett, Bellingham, Spokane and other cities in establishing a drug possession law after the state Legislature failed to do so in its recently-ended session.
In 2021, the state Supreme Court issued the Blake decision, which deemed the state’s felony drug possession law unconstitutional. In response, Legislators approved a stopgap measure classifying simple drug possession a misdemeanor.
That measure sunsets on July 1, leaving local governments to write their own drug possession laws unless lawmakers reconvene for a special session to address the issue.
Byers said the issue was mentioned at a February city council meeting, but the city wanted to wait and see what the Legislature would do.
While treatment and health care for drug users are important, “we can address use of drugs in public places, where children and other people are present,” Byers said.
Brown and Herrera agreed the city council will look at options to establish penalties for those caught with illicit drugs.
Another audience question asked why the city of Yakima will not participate in the regional crime lab. The lab would be administered by the Yakima Valley Council of Governments after Yakima County officials awarded the group $2.8 million to operate it.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell said the regional lab would establish a single repository for suspect information, evidence and weapons ballistics and improve information sharing among the county’s 13 law enforcement agencies. Investigations would move faster and more crimes would be solved, he said.
But Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray questioned the benefit of the regional lab for the city of Yakima and disagrees with the model, saying it wouldn’t solve the key issues of backlog in DNA and toxicology at the state lab.
In December, the Yakima City Council voted 4-3 against participating in the crime lab. Of those present at Thursday’s chamber luncheon, Herrera voted against participation while Brown and Byers supported it.
“The council decided the city of Yakima would not be part of that,” Byers said. “Our chief of police already is involved with state and federal agencies … and felt like it would be a duplication of what we already do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.