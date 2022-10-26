The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 has reached settlements with 22 home renovators in Idaho and Washington for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, including a Yakima contractor.
In a settlement agreement signed in July, Kline Construction and Associates agreed to pay an $800 fine to settle three cases of alleged violation of the federal lead paint rule, court records indicate. The rule is designed to help protect children and adults from lead-based paint hazards during repair and remodeling activities in pre-1978 homes and child-occupied facilities, an EPA spokesperson said.
EPA officials said Kline Construction and Associates failed to follow the rules for renovations the company performed on two homes in Yakima and one in Naches in 2021 and 2022. The homes were built in 1940 and 1965, court documents indicated.
Overall, 14 Washington contractors and eight Idaho contractors reached settlements with the EPA’s Region 10 office over lead renovation, repair and painting rule violations.
The EPA compliance and enforcement program also conducted 137 inspections of home renovation contractors, the highest number of inspections the region has completed in previous years, half of which were in communities with environmental justice concerns.
EPA is highlighting these cases as part of this year’s National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, Oct. 23-29, and Children’s Health Month, to raise awareness about children’s environmental health, including the dangers and potential health impacts of lead.
“Lead exposure has disproportionately affected communities of color and low-income residents for far too long,” said EPA Region 10 Regional Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “EPA’s efforts are helping to raise community awareness and ensure companies comply with certification, training, and safety requirements to reduce lead-based paint health hazards."
Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ. Although the federal government banned residential use of lead-based paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.
Renovators of pre-1978 housing are required by federal law to obtain EPA certification under the lead paint rule.
