The Henry Beauchamp Community Center buzzed with the steady hum of conversation as questions and answers bounced between more than 100 high schoolers and potential summer employers.
The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted its 18th annual 100 Jobs for 100 Kids career fair on Monday, where Yakima County teenagers learned about, prepared for and interviewed with prospective employers for summer jobs.
Youth came from as far as Grandview and Naches to apply for jobs on site, where they met with local employers and Rotarians. High school students walked from table to table at a resource fair and sat down for formal interviews.
“I’m really excited about connecting kids to opportunities with groups they wouldn’t normally be connected to,” said Chad Quesnell, a career and readiness specialist at Eisenhower High School.
Quesnell was excited about returning to an in-person environment, where students can practice in-person communication skills. He accompanied about 50 students to the fair and hopes the event grows.
Partnering with schools is key to the career fair’s success, said event organizer and OIC Director for Community Services Adrianne Garner. It’s the first in-person event since 2020, Garner said, and OIC has streamlined the fair by using some online processes.
Students were invited to fill out applications in their homeroom classes at high school, increasing awareness. The Yakima School District then bused students to the Henry Beauchamp Center, where they were able to hit the ground running. Garner said OIC received 294 applications before the event even started.
“That’s pretty good,” Garner said. “We lost a lot in COVID. We are excited to be back in person.”
Students arriving at the event were screened by Garner and other staff, who noted their skills, summer availabilities, passions and career plans, before directing them toward other resources.
More than 50 took up the opportunity to train for a free food handlers card. OIC staff grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for attendees. Many high school students sat down for a workshop from local nonprofit People for People that addressed the basics of getting a job.
The workshop taught students the basics of getting a job. Those are things that teenagers don’t always know, Garner said.
Topics like dressing for job interviews, approaching employers and putting together resumes were addressed, as well as opening bank accounts and getting personal information to employers to receive a paycheck.
Starting young
Garner said the fair was started in the mid-2000s by community members Bill Dolson, Pat Carey, Ester Huey and Ken Marble after a teenager was shot in Yakima, Garner said.
“It’s really to reduce the crime, for kids to have a structure,” Garner said. “Many of the kids we have, their parents work (during the summer). They’re unsupervised.”
These days, the event gives high school students a chance to learn a little more about adulthood and garner pride from holding down a job.
There’s plenty of support at the fair, but to get the jobs, students must talk to their parents and fill out a set of forms and waivers on their own initiative.
That’s one of the biggest challenges, said Garner, but when youth succeed, she sees the pride in their eyes. Many choose to help support their families.
“Almost all the kids say ‘I’m going to give some money to my mom,’” Garner said. “Their faces tell the whole story.”
High school students at the fair said job experience was important no matter what career plan they had in mind. Jayden Kelly, an 18-year-old high school senior, said he came because he was curious about the programs offered at the fair and was looking for opportunities.
“I’m really just looking for jobs,” said Miguel Juarez, another high school senior.
Juarez added that he wanted to take his first steps in his post-high school career. Julian Chavez, 18, who plans to attend Central Washington University, agreed that summer jobs were an opportunity to make a little money while gaining work experience and life skills.
Who’s hiring?
Employers ranged from the National Park Service to childcare to jobs in medical clinics.
“Anything from education, office work, medical field, legal field,” Garner said. “Definitely a variety of jobs.”
Gabriela Ornelas, an HR generalist at Community Health of Central Washington, said it was an opportunity for kids to get started in the medical field and add to their resume early. Shasta Hinkle, who was sharing information about the National Park Service’s Youth Conservation Corps, said opportunities now can translate into careers at national parks.
“It gives them an idea of what to look for in the future. It gives them job experience,” Ornelas said.
Many of the employers were members of Yakima's Rotary clubs, said Garner. Rotary club members took up nearly a dozen tables in one corner of the center, where they dove into one-on-one interviews with high school students.
“These jobs are coming from the community because they care,” Garner said.
OIC is still looking for more employers or donations to help place applying students in jobs. Many nonprofits want to take on students in internship roles, but need additional funding to support those positions. Garner said even if someone can’t employ a student, donations help create those opportunities.
The OIC asks that employers commit to offering four weeks of work and 20 hours each week and minimum wage. The cost is around $1,260, Garner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.