After nearly three dozen public comments on the matter, the Yakima County Planning Commission has made numerous recommendations on changes to the county’s agritourism rules.
These recommendations, made at a meeting last week, include allowing wineries, breweries and distilleries to have full-service kitchens on their properties, and maintaining the limit of 12 overnight rental units at agritourism destination businesses, rather than reducing it to six.
All planning commission recommendations, including those scheduled to be made on outdoor festivals at next month’s meeting, will be considered for final approval by the Board of Yakima County Commissioners.
The issue generating the most discussion among planning commissioners Doug Mayo, Mike Shuttleworth, Jerry Craig and Kyle Curtis was whether to allow wineries, breweries and distilleries — a distinct class of businesses in the county’s agricultural zoning rules — to prepare and serve full meals.
At last month’s public hearing on the proposed rule changes, several winery owners questioned why businesses classified as wineries would be limited to food trucks providing meals, and would not be allowed to have full kitchens.
Mayo, chairman of the planning commission, agreed with that testimony and moved to allow full-service kitchens at wineries, subject to health department and other regulations for restaurants.
“I agree that it’s kind of moving from just being a drinking establishment to a more general use for relaxation, entertainment and nourishment,” Mayo said of wineries and breweries. “It will extend, in a good way, the amount of time people spend in these establishments.”
Shuttleworth, the lone planning commission member to vote against the full kitchen recommendation, said he was concerned about the rule change’s effect on property zoned for agriculture and those who live there.
“Are we (looking) to allow restaurants throughout the agriculture zone? Because that’s what we’re doing,” Shuttleworth said.
He noted that within cities, sewer, water and other utilities exist to better support full-service restaurants, and he asked if the restaurants would be open and be allowed to serve customers even when the wineries are closed.
“I think this (rule) speaks specifically to wineries, breweries and distilleries,” Craig replied. “It doesn’t speak to restaurants in other agricultural areas.”
“That’s part of (my concerns),” Shuttleworth said. “Only if you do these three things can you have a restaurant in an ag zone — nobody else can have one.”
Event attendance
Another contentious area of the wineries, breweries and distilleries portion of the zoning rules involved which events, and the number of people attending those events, require a special-occasion permit.
County staff proposed requiring one-time permits for events exceeding 100 attendees, such as weddings, receptions, meetings and retreats.
The commission unanimously agreed to add language to the rule stating the attendance limit kicks in if the event exceeds 100 attendees at any point in time.
Several winery owners had requested during the public hearing increasing that limit to 150 people, since weddings in particular often exceed 100 guests.
Curtis recommended increasing the limit to 150, and Mayo seconded the motion, but the other two planning commission members disagreed, so the change will not be recommended to the county commissioners.
“I think 100 is an adequate number,” Shuttleworth said. “Events over 100 could bring too many vehicles out to the ag zone.”
The commission agreed with most of the changes proposed by county planners for the agricultural tourism operations section of the rules, including combining the ATO category of resorts into the “destination” classification.
Retail, the other classification for ATO businesses, will be limited to 1,500 square feet of indoor event space, a total that does not include production facilities. These types of businesses do not need additional permits for any event that has fewer than 500 attendees; events with larger attendance require an outdoor festival permit.
Destination ATOs have similar rules regarding event attendance, but may have as much as 7,500 square feet of indoor event space. They also may have as many as 12 short-term, overnight rental units, after the commission voted 3-1 against reducing that number to six units.
“Just reading through the comments, there needs to be enough volume to justify having the staff to take care of (overnight guests),” Mayo said.
Short-term overnight rental units will include “stick-built” buildings, RVs and membrane structures such as teepees, yurts or tents.
After an hour and a half of discussion, the commission continued its discussion of the final section of agritourism rules, outdoor festivals, to its 6 p.m. meeting on April 13. An agenda of that meeting and online access to watch it are available at yakimacounty.us/2500/agritourism.
