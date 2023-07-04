Grading and other site work has begun for an extension of the Primrose Plaza in downtown Selah, and Starbucks will be among the new tenants.
Bill Harris, who owns Primrose Plaza with Jeff Wyss and Don Poston, said the Starbucks is being built at the northwest corner of Pleasant Avenue and South First Street. The building housing it will have four suites available, and another building is planned between the future Starbucks and the Domino’s Pizza at 506 S. First St.
“We’re moving dirt right now, and we’re shooting for a May or June opening next year,” Harris said Wednesday. “We’re close to brining in another tenant for one of the other (suites).”
Three other buildings are planned for Primrose Plaza’s second phase of development between Riverview and Pleasant avenues, with dozens of additional parking spaces between them.
Two buildings are planned on the west end of the property, away from First Street, with three suites each, and another stand-alone building is planned behind the Subway, Happy Feet Nails and Spa and AT&T stores at 502 S. First St.
The Starbucks will have a drive-thru window, and the two stand-alone buildings also will have room for drive-thru lanes on their sites.
“All of the (restaurant) buildings will have a drive-thru. Since the pandemic, every (new restaurant) has to have a drive-thru,” Harris said.
Harris said the property at South First Street and Pleasant Avenue was the longtime location of Selah Trailer Camper Sales, owned by the Jones family. Owner Keith Jones, 64, died of cancer in August 2021.
Other tidbits
• A sign proclaiming it a future site for Pinnacle Sleep Clinic and Lab has been posted in front of the building at 6201 Summitview Ave. in the West Valley.
• Workin’ at the Car Wash Dept.: The former Elephant Super Car Wash near the Taco Bell at 40th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard recently was sold and is being converted into an AutoSpa Central Washington location. The company has seven other locations in Yakima, Selah, Terrace Heights, Ellensburg and Wenatchee.
• The Effin Egg restaurant at 6530 W. Nob Hill Blvd. (near the West Valley Walmart) plans to open in early July. For details, search for effinegg.yakima on Instagram.
