• The Nino’s Mexican Grill at 1601 E. Washington Ave. in Union Gap has been closed for remodeling as its owners expand the restaurant. It is expected to reopen in the next week or two. For more information, visit ninosmexicangrill.com.
• Construction is underway on new apartments at 4401 Powerhouse Road, near Fred Meyer. The Powerhouse Flats Apartments, with 176 units in eight buildings, are planned by developer Byron Borton, who also developed The Lodges in West Yakima, Castle Creek Apartments and University Parkway Apartments in Terrace Heights.
• A new Bruchi’s sandwich shop is nearly complete at the southwest corner of First Street and Mead Avenue in Yakima. The new location, at 1802 S. First St., will replace the nearby Bruchi’s at 302 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.