The Yakima Valley has more than its share of local hamburger stands, and perhaps the best-known is Miner’s at 2415 S. First St. in Yakima, just outside of Union Gap.
Opened April 9, 1948, by Ed and Irene Miner, the restaurant is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month, the Miner family announced in a news release.
Known as the home of the “Big Miner” burger, the restaurant features interior and outdoor seating, a large indoor ordering counter (with much more than burgers on the menu) and a drive-thru window where orders are brought out to customers’ vehicles.
The business remains in the Miner family, with operation shifting from founders Ed and Irene to their son, Lee, and his wife, Lois, in the 1960s.
Lee and Lois’ children, Gary and Renee, continued the family-run business, and Gary’s children Rachel, Krystal and David are the current generation handling day-to-day operations, the news release stated.
David Miner said that while the restaurant’s menu and its competition have expanded since his great-grandparents began the business in 1948, the commitment to customer service and quality remains the same.
“There is a ton of competition, and that competition keeps growing — so we have to be on our ‘A game’ every day. Fortunately, all of our team members understand this as well,” David Miner said. “They aren’t just team members, they are family. We take great pride in the fact that we’ve had multiple generations of families that have worked for us.”
Miner’s is open from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Phone 509-457-8194 or visit Miner’s Facebook page for more information.
More business tidbits
• The Current received a couple of “sweet” tips and will have more information on them soon. Sweet Sister’s Ice Cream recently opened at 120 E. Yakima Ave., between Yakima Federal Savings and Jimmy John’s. And For Heaven’s Cake bakery recently moved from Union Gap to the Chalet Place shopping area at 56th and Summitview avenues in Yakima.
• Norm’s of Yakima Bar and Grill at the corner of Yakima Avenue and North Front Street has closed, according to an April 11 announcement on the business’ Facebook page. “We sadly are announcing that Norm’s is closed for the unforeseeable future,” the announcement states. “We tried our best but that wasn’t enough.”
“We can’t express our appreciation to everyone that has supported us, rooted for us and helped us through this,” owners James Lowell and Brittaney Nelson said in the Facebook post. “We are grateful for the many friendships we have made with so many of you.”
