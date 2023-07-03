The Yakima Valley’s second Maverik gas station and convenience store opened this past week at the northwest corner of Keys Road and Terrace Heights Drive.
Store Director Monique Farias said the new Maverik will have 17 full and part-time employees. It opened Tuesday at 66 N. Keys Road.
The store features pizza, hot sandwiches, breakfast burritos and other ready-to-eat items at its BonFire grill, and these items are either made-to-order or made fresh daily, Farias said.
Also featured are self-serve frozen yogurt, milkshakes, slushies and soft drinks.
Other fresh and packaged food, a wide variety of beverages and various convenience store items also are available at the store, which is open 24 hours a day. Outdoor seating is available on the east side of the store.
Besides the self-serve pumps in front of the store, there are six fuel stations with high overhead clearance for trucks and RVs directly west of the convenience store.
This is the second Maverik in Yakima County, with a Sunnyside location at 1601 E. Lincoln Ave. among the chain’s 380 locations in 12 Western states.
For more information, visit maverik.com or call the Terrace Heights location at 509-645-2002.
