The delicious cupcakes, cookies, coffee, smoothies and — of course! — custom-designed cakes of locally owned For Heaven’s Cake bakery recently moved to a new location.
Nina and John Rodriguez moved their Union Gap-based business a couple of months ago to the Chalet Place shopping center, on the northwest corner of 56th and Summitview avenues in Yakima. Nina Rodriguez said the new location is working out well.
“Oh yeah — people have definitely found us,” she said this week. “We moved to this location for better foot traffic.”
“We were looking to have more customers come out for everyday cupcakes, coffee, cookies and smoothies, while still creating made-to-order cakes,” she added.
The bakery, located in a former coffee shop at 5621 Summitview Ave. next to Inklings Bookstore, offers 19 flavors of cupcakes daily, with a few seasonal options occasionally available. Hot and cold drinks are available, along with indoor and outdoor seating.
Nina Rodriguez enjoys decorating cakes and said she has built up a loyal group of customers after two years of operating For Heaven’s Cake in Union Gap. She and her husband have three other employees.
The business is open at 10 a.m. seven days a week, and closes at 5 p.m. on Mondays and at 6 p.m. all other days.
For menus and more information about ordering cakes, visit the For Heaven’s Cake Facebook and Instagram pages, or call the business at 509-823-7454.
“Facebook and Instagram are the best ways to look at work we’ve done and to arrange and order a cake,” Nina Rodriguez said.
