El Mirador Mexican Restaurant 2 in Yakima in 2018.

A Yakima Mexican restaurant is prepared to grow with a two-story building addition and expanded patio area.

El Mirador 2 at 1601 E. Yakima Ave., located just east of the Interstate 82 Yakima Avenue interchange and just south of the Yakima River, received a building permit from the city on March 28.

The restaurant’s owners plan to build a two-story addition to the north side of the existing restaurant for office and storage space, and a new covered patio addition, also on the north side of the restaurant.

El Mirador is known for its enchiladas, fajitas and other Mexican favorites, plus jumbo margaritas. It offers dine-in, take out, online ordering and catering, and makes tortillas fresh on site (and in view of patrons).

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. five days a week, and stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit elmirador2.com or call 509-452-1202.

