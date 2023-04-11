VERVESociety-042918-30.jpg
A roundup of Yakima Valley business news from this week's Bottom Line section:

• A new restaurant is coming to the shopping area at the southwest corner of 64th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima. A city building permit was issued March 7 for Effin Egg, 6530 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 400 (between Great Clips and Desert Sun tanning salon). It is a national chain offering “gourmet breakfast sandwiches and bagels” all day, according to its website, effinegg.com

• The Branding Iron restaurant just south of Toppenish on U.S. Highway 97 has closed.

• Mom’s Dishes, a Vietnamese restaurant, will be opening soon at 1802 S. First St., Suite 2, at the southwest corner of First and Mead Avenue. It is immediately west of Indaba Coffee. A “soft opening” is planned soon; visit momdishesyakima.com for more information.

• An update on Encore Books: A new owner has been found for the bookstore at 415 W. Walnut St. in Yakima, and it will not close. As posted recently on the bookstore’s Facebook page, “We’ve reached an agreement to sell the store. We have set a tentative date of Monday, May 1, for the switchover. If all goes well you won’t even notice the difference.”

The store’s trade-in policy has been reinstated “so the place can be full of fresh books when the new owner takes over,” the post stated.

In related news, Agave Coffee Co. has moved. Formerly located in the back room of Encore Books, they are now at 511 N. First St. in Yakima; for more information, visit agavecoffeeco.com.

The Current highlights business news throughout Yakima County. Send your information to business reporter Joel Donofrio at jdonofrio@yakimaherald.com or call 509-759-7851.

