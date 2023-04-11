A roundup of Yakima Valley business news from this week's Bottom Line section:
• A new restaurant is coming to the shopping area at the southwest corner of 64th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima. A city building permit was issued March 7 for Effin Egg, 6530 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 400 (between Great Clips and Desert Sun tanning salon). It is a national chain offering “gourmet breakfast sandwiches and bagels” all day, according to its website, effinegg.com
• The Branding Iron restaurant just south of Toppenish on U.S. Highway 97 has closed.
• Mom’s Dishes, a Vietnamese restaurant, will be opening soon at 1802 S. First St., Suite 2, at the southwest corner of First and Mead Avenue. It is immediately west of Indaba Coffee. A “soft opening” is planned soon; visit momdishesyakima.com for more information.
• An update on Encore Books: A new owner has been found for the bookstore at 415 W. Walnut St. in Yakima, and it will not close. As posted recently on the bookstore’s Facebook page, “We’ve reached an agreement to sell the store. We have set a tentative date of Monday, May 1, for the switchover. If all goes well you won’t even notice the difference.”
The store’s trade-in policy has been reinstated “so the place can be full of fresh books when the new owner takes over,” the post stated.
In related news, Agave Coffee Co. has moved. Formerly located in the back room of Encore Books, they are now at 511 N. First St. in Yakima; for more information, visit agavecoffeeco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.