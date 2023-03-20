Several changes are planned for the upcoming season at the Valley Mall Farmers Market, including the addition of local beer, wine and cider producers.
“Our visitors asked and we listened,” said Jacob Butler, marketing manager. “This season we’re bringing local breweries, wineries and cider produces to the market.
“We are also expanding our fresh produce options, and love creating a gathering place to help support our local farmers, makers and artisans,” they added. “Our farmers are the backbone of our community and we’d love to provide a space where they can sell their produce free of charge.”
To reduce barriers to entry and help support local farmers and artisans, Valley Mall Farmers Market is seeking market sponsors.
The market is scheduled to open May 27 and will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 7, 2023. Vendor applications will be accepted throughout the season, but they are encouraged to apply by April 27.
For more information about vendor and sponsor opportunities, email valleymallfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Business tidbits
• For those who enjoy a fine cigar while reading a favorite old book, here's a double shot of bad news: Both the Lil Brown Smoke Shack and Encore Books either have closed or are closing.
The Lil Brown Smoke shack at 3201 Goodman Road (just south of La Salle High School in Union Gap) recently announced on its website — and a sign on its gate — that “We are closed until further notice. Thank you for allowing us to serve you for the past 53 years.”
Encore Books, just southwest of downtown Yakima at 415 W. Walnut St., announced it is closing sometime soon on its Facebook page. While a last day is not set, the store owner expects it to be open at least through the end of March. The store is for sale, and if it is sold, the books not sold off will be included in the sale.
• Construction has begun on a new Starbucks store at 1251 Market St. in Union Gap just north of Winco Foods. It is being developed by Yakima-based Hogback Development Co. and built by Stephens and Sons, along with local subcontractors. The 2,460-square-foot café with a drive thru is expected to open this fall.
