Meloney Rosen feels right at home with the position she’s held for more than three years.
Rosen joined Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity (YVPHFH) as the executive director in April 2019 after serving on the board of directors for several years as well as interim director.
Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, partnering with people across the Yakima Valley community as well as all over the world. Habitat’s goal is simple: to help people build houses they can call home.
Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers who help make sure the structures meet local building codes. Homeowners also work with YVPHFH to work out affordable mortgage payments.
The organization has several arms to help serve the broader community, including HomeBuild, YouthBuild and the Habitat thrift store.
This is Rosen’s first role working in the nonprofit industry, but her work background and education are well suited to address the many facets of Habitat’s mission.
Rosen was born and raised in the Yakima Valley and is raising her family here. She attended Yakima Valley Community College for general studies and obtained a business management certificate from Trend College. She has several years’ experience in human resources and worked as an operations manager in a retail environment.
Rosen was the first female partner at Argus Insurance Inc., a regional insurance brokerage. She also worked extensively in real estate locally, helping to open the Keller Williams office in Yakima.
After all that, she believes she’s right where she belongs now.
“God planned this windy road my career has taken, preparing me for this role with Habitat,” she said. “Finding a career that checks all the boxes including community service, supporting families and a good challenge is like finding your way home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.