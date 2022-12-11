A little over a year ago, Carmela Solorzano took a bold step — the kind of step a lot of people dream of, but few have the courage to take.
After nearly two decades, she left the employer she’d worked with since she was just out of high school. She resigned her position as the Yakima Herald-Republic’s advertising director to become the communications and events manager for the Yakima County Development Association.
She wasn’t angry. She wasn’t burned out. Somehow, the job just didn’t fit her anymore.
“I’m very appreciative of the Herald and all the opportunities,” she says. “I grew up in the paper.”
But like many people, she began looking at her life differently during the pandemic.
In Solorzano’s case, it forced her to slow down. And when she did, she saw that her work/life balance needed some recalibrating.
“I realized that my children (she has sons ages 11 and 7) were growing up,” she says.
So with her family’s full support, she jumped into a new career.
She gave up unrelenting deadlines and intense managerial responsibilities for a job in a smaller shop that gives her fresh and rewarding challenges, room to grow — and greater flexibility.
At the YH-R, Solorzano started in the circulation department, but quickly advanced to sales representative, then business manager for the organization’s Spanish publication, El Sol, before eventually taking the top spot in the paper’s sales department.
It was, she says, a male-dominated workplace, but it helped her thrive. She learned from senior managers — “uncles, almost,” she considers them now — who instilled in her strategic ways of approaching problems and achieving goals.
As the years passed, she acquired valuable institutional knowledge, and the lingo and methods of selling advertising became second nature.
Giving up a managerial position and pulling away from what had become her comfort zone has been “humbling,” she says.
“That just all goes out the window,” she says.
Solorzano’s no shrinking violet, though. She’s not afraid of challenges or hard work — especially when she knows her work has a constructive purpose. And having served on YCDA’s board for several years, she could see the positive affect her new employer has on the community.
It’s worthwhile work that delivers tangible benefits to her neighbors.
In her new role, she works with nonprofits, new and existing enterprises, schools and other agencies to promote the region she loves and to help individuals and businesses find ways to succeed.
“I’m still an advocate for our valley,” Solorzano says. “It’s rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.