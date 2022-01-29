A second Yakima location for the Westside Pizza chain is planned downtown at the southeast corner of Sixth Street and Yakima Avenue.
Officials with the Boise, Idaho-based pizza chain confirmed that a new location is moving into the 4,824-square-foot space at 602 E. Yakima Ave., adjacent to a Starbucks coffee shop. The property was formerly a Greyhound bus station. The new site is expected to open this spring.
Founded in 1996, the restaurant offers pizza, pasta, calzones, chicken wings, salads and other appetizers at its 35 locations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Utah, including the Yakima location in the Orchards Shopping Center at 140 S. 72nd Ave.
“We have a lot of people in Selah and Terrace Heights who come out to our West Valley location, because we can’t deliver to their areas,” said Jeff Roberts, Westside Pizza’s director of development. “We’ve had Terrace Heights customers asking for a closer location for a long time.
“We’re excited to have a new location that’s closer to them, that’s downtown near the convention center, SunDome and many of the hotels.”
For those with an extra-large appetite, Westside Pizza is known for its “Death By Pizza” challenge, where customers have an hour to finish an 8-pound pizza topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, pineapple, beef, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers and bacon. No substitutions are allowed, and prizes are available for anyone who can eat the entire pizza in one hour. Good luck.
For more information and a complete menu, visit westsidepizza.com.
