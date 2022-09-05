Central and Eastern Washington businesses have been through a wild roller-coaster ride over the past three years: the sudden economic shutdown at the outset of COVID-19, a surge in demand as pandemic restrictions were lifted, and the highest inflation rate in four decades.
Whatever the rest of 2022 and beginning of 2023 will bring to the regional, national and worldwide economy, a key for agriculture and other businesses will be managing their cash flow and working capital, said Don Stafford, head of commercial banking for Wells Fargo in Oregon, Idaho and Eastern Washington.
“Customers need to make sure they have adequate liquidity,” Stafford said during an Aug. 21 Zoom interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic. “It’s a balancing act of managing interest risk, currency risk and commodity prices.”
And then there’s the issue of workers — specifically, the lack of them. A problem for many years in agriculture, other industries in Eastern Washington are feeling the effects of unfilled job openings, Stafford said.
“Labor continues to be a real challenge,” he added. “We’re seeing it firsthand with many of our customers.”
Interest rates affect more than home loans
While many in the real estate industry have noticed higher interest rates compared to last year on 30-year fixed rate mortgages, the Federal Reserve’s actions to slow down inflation via higher interest rates affects other parts of the economy, too.
In late July, the Fed enacted its second consecutive 0.75% interest rate hike, setting its benchmark overnight borrowing rate between 2.25 and 2.5%, The Associated Press reported. This is the rate at which banks lend each other money, and it affects the cost for businesses and others to obtain loans.
For example, August rates for Small Business Association loans range from 7 to 9.5% for variable rates, and from 9.75 to 12.75% for fixed rates, according to www.forbes.com. Specific rates depend upon the amount borrowed and the length of the loan.
“Most businesses aren’t borrowing at 30-year fixed rates,” Stafford said, referring to home mortgages. “Businesses borrow at variable 30-, 60- or 90-day rates that fluctuate on a daily basis.
“In many cases, we help people hedge their risk with caps and collars — tools we have to help lock in their interest rates from floating to fixed rates,” he added, noting that the Fed will continue to tweak rates as a tool to combat inflation without prompting — or prolonging — a recession.
The R word
Banking professionals across the Yakima Valley and Pacific Northwest have different opinions about whether or not the national economy is in a recession, even after the U.S. reported two straight quarters of economic contractions, or declining output.
Stafford answered the recession question by stressing the uniqueness of the pandemic and post-pandemic economic environment.
“Whatever you call (the current economy), we’re staring at an economic slowdown or reset of the markets,” Stafford said. “It’s a unique set of circumstances coming out of the pandemic.”
For most of 2022, the monthly consumer price index has been between 8 and 9% year-over-year, a rate of inflation not seen since the early 1980s. Stafford attributed this to a combination of supply chain issues and soaring demand as various industries bounce back from pandemic-induced slowdowns.
“Some of the impacts we’re seeing are coming out of an unprecedented couple of years,” he added. “Generally speaking, the inventory levels are returning to normal. Not yet to pre-pandemic levels, but they have improved.”
Most agricultural products continue to have strong demand both in the U.S. and globally, Stafford said
“Commodity prices are strong — but so are your input costs: equipment, labor, fuel,” he added.
Finding workers
One factor that argues against an economic recession is the low unemployment rates enjoyed locally, statewide and nationally.
Recent job data released by the state’s Employment Security Department showed Yakima County’s July unemployment rate at 4.5%, the 16th straight month that local jobless rates have declined year over year. And the 4.5% figure is the lowest rate for the month of July since county data began to be recorded electronically in 1990, regional labor economist Don Meseck reported.
The agricultural sector has struggled to fill jobs with domestic workers for many years, prompting the use of H-2A workers when local laborers cannot be found.
Now other industries, including durable goods manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and education and health services have a labor shortage — these industries have more unfilled job openings than unemployed workers with experience in their respective industry, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports.
“Even if every unemployed person with experience in the durable goods manufacturing industry were employed, the industry would only fill 65% of the vacant jobs,” Stephanie Ferguson noted in a recent U.S. Chamber report on the nation’s labor shortage.
Central and Eastern Washington businesses are no exception to the difficultly companies are having with job openings, Stafford said. He believes nonfarm businesses could follow agriculture’s lead and invest in more automation over the long run.
“They’re looking to technological innovation to meet those (labor) needs,” he said, noting that Wells Fargo helps finance investments in technology. “In agriculture, there’s been a lot of automated work in the processing and packing end of the industry. The big challenge is taking it to the field.”
