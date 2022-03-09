A bill which would simplify payroll accounting for farmers and limit the number of paycheck cashing fees paid by farmworkers has moved forward in the Washington Legislature.
The measure, known as the common paymaster bill, House Bill 1641, passed the House unanimously earlier this week and was being considered by a Senate committee on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Washington State Tree Fruit Association told the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“We anticipate it will pass that committee and be voted on as part of the budget on Thursday (March 10),” the spokesperson said.
Tree Fruit Association President Jon DeVaney said the bill would restore a tax liability exemption created by the Legislature in 2007 which expired at the end of 2020.
The exemption prevents growers from incurring tax liability as they transfer funds between related farm entities, which are kept as separate operations to preserve water rights and crop insurance eligibility.
Without the common paymaster bill, farmworkers could receive multiple paychecks and W-2 tax forms from the different entities, DeVaney said — and that can prove costly for the many farmworkers who use check cashing services.
“The long-term costs (of not passing the bill) would be on farmworkers,” DeVaney added. “A lot of our employees operate on a cash basis, without a bank account or direct deposit. Those check-cashing fees can range between $5 and $15 depending on where they live, and they would have to pay that for each separate check.”
DeVaney noted the Legislature’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee reviewed the liability exemption in 2018, found it was serving its intended purpose, and recommended the Legislature continue it.
Although the exemption expired in 2020, most farming operations continued their payroll assuming it would be renewed for 2021.
“If it becomes clear that the Legislature will not restore the exemption as recommended by the JLARC, growers will return to keeping separate books and payroll for each entity,” DeVaney said regarding the 2022 growing season.
The bill passed unanimously out of the House Finance Committee on Jan. 24, but it was not considered by the full House until this week, DeVaney said.
“It’s not a matter of it having any substantial opposition, it’s a matter of getting the Legislature’s attention in a very busy short session,” he added. “We’re hoping to have some good news in the next few days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.