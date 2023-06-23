India will lift its tariffs on American-grown apples and pulse crops, in a move Washington growers have pushing for years.
“It's just a huge relief to get the good news,” said Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, a Yakima-based organization that represents the Northwest tree fruit industry in public policy issues such as trade.
The announcement Thursday came during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the White House.
Powers said that while this is a positive development, Washington growers will have to rebuild their relationships in India, where competitors have moved in on the apple market. He had faith that Washington growers will find a way back into the market.
“Our guys are good at that,” he said. “They're very savvy producers and marketers and sales groups and they'll find a way to ship more apples over time.”
In 2019, India placed tariffs on some American agricultural products, including apples, lentils and chickpeas, in retaliation for steel and aluminum tariffs enacted by the U.S. The combined tariff on apples was 70% after the increases.
Before the tariffs, India was the second largest export market for Washington’s apple crops. It represented about $120 million in business, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office. This past season, Washington exported less than $1 million worth of apples to the country.
Pulse crops, like lentils and chickpeas, also took a hit. The export of those crops went from $180 million in business to about $1 million, Cantwell's office said.
Cantwell, a Washington Democrat, was among the strongest supporters in the push to lift the tariff, growers said. In February, she discussed the tariffs with Modi during a trip to India. She repeatedly brought the issue of the tariffs up to the U.S. ambassador to India. And last week, Cantwell sent a letter, also signed by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., among others, asking President Joe Biden to negotiate lifting the tariffs.
The tariffs will be lifted within 90 days, according to a Washington Apple Commission press release.
The change was among a number of business-friendly announcements to come out of the state visit. Biden and Modi also announced partnerships in technology, defense and aviation, according to the Associated Press.
