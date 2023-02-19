NACHES — Compared to the speed at which data flows into and out of homes in Naches, Cowiche and other areas, the process of extending high-speed fiber internet connections through the Upper Yakima Valley will take a while.
But for Forbes Mercy and the customers served by his Yakima company, Washington Broadband, the wait was and will be worth it as ever-larger loads of internet data flow faster over the new connections.
The new fiber network, recently completed to all homes in Naches, is something business and residential developers want to see as they inquire about building there, Mayor Paul Williams said during a Wednesday news conference at Naches Town Hall.
“This enhances their ability to make anything they need to do (online) happen faster,” Williams said. “We’ve had a lot of people asking about it … Anything that hooks Naches to the rest of the world is a good thing.”
As Mercy and several of his employees demonstrated Wednesday, the fiber optic cable recently installed throughout Naches provides transmission speeds of 1 gigabit per second — at least five times quicker than even the fastest cable in adjacent areas.
“Fiber optic also allows for equal upload and downloading speeds, as the needs for home offices and greater uploading needs are met,” Mercy said.
He added that the new network has been designed with the future in mind, as it is capable of speeds up to 10 gigabits.
From dial-up to fiber
Founded in 1994, locally-owned Washington Broadband has been providing internet service to Yakima-area computer users for nearly three decades, beginning with dial-up service.
Mercy, a retired fire chief who served in Mason County, Washington, and Yakima County Fire District 10, began the company as Northwest Info Net in 1994. It was incorporated in 2001 as Washington Broadband as a fixed wireless internet company.
In 2016, Washington Broadband purchased J&N Cable, a one-way TV video system. Over the next three years, the company upgraded that system into a two-way internet cable system that covers areas of Gleed, Naches, North Selah, Tieton and other Upper Valley homes.
Currently, 200 homes in Naches are served with cable internet, providing speeds of 200 megabits per second. All connections will be converted to fiber by the end of 2023, boosting their speed for both downloads and uploads.
“Washington Broadband over the years has evolved from fixed wireless to cable, and now offers fiber to the home,” he said. “Naches is our first wholly covered area with fiber to the home.”
All the 393 housing units in Naches, which has a population of 1,084, now have fiber optic internet service available. The small town is serving as a test market as Washington Broadband expands its high-speed internet to other areas, Mercy said.
Mercy said in 2022, his company decided to upgrade the aging cable network into fiber to the home, a decision which reflects the increased use and importance of the internet.
Since the COVID pandemic arrived in the U.S. and Washington state three years ago, use of the internet has increased 40%, according to Pew Research, Mercy said.
“The rapid growth has strained our existing fixed wireless network, especially with the increase in need for uploading that did not exist prior to 2020,” he said. “This was caused by video conferencing, remote Telehealth and home offices.
“Previously, the only growth (in demand for data) was in larger streaming and gaming needs through downloading,” Mercy added. “The fiber network has equal upload/download ratios and is built to the standard of 10 gigabits for future growth.”
What’s next
After completing the fiber to the home network throughout Naches, future upgrades to fiber optic broadband service are planned in rural areas such as South Naches Road, the unincorporated area of Cowiche and the businesses in Tieton, Mercy said.
“There are currently 65 fiber to the premises customers, including the newly built Catholic Charities multi-dwelling units in Tieton, and a new housing development in north Tieton,” he said. “The city of Tieton will have its cable replaced with fiber next winter.”
Last year, Washington Broadband started a fiber to the home network in West Valley areas outside the city of Yakima, installing 10 miles of fiber. Mercy said an additional 25 miles of fiber will be installed in the West Valley, enabling up to 2,000 homes to obtain the higher internet speeds.
“Thus far, all expansion has been done with existing company funds, with none of the federal infrastructure money used,” he added.
In December, the Yakima County Board of Commissioners endorsed Washington Broadband as a possible recipient of federal infrastructure money to expand high-speed internet service in Naches Heights and the rural Tieton areas. The application for funding is pending with the state commerce department, Mercy said.
During a commissioners’ work session in December, the county’s contracted broadband consultant Joe Poire said whatever infrastructure Washington Broadband builds would be available to other internet service providers.
