Most of Mike Fong’s efforts to build affordable housing across Washington involve the early stages of projects — especially on the financial side.
For that reason, Fong said he enjoyed a tour and visit to the Chuck Austin Place Veteran Housing and Services Center in Yakima on Wednesday afternoon. It was a chance to see how funding, plus community input and involvement, can produce positive outcomes.
“If there’s one thing I really want to reinforce, it’s just our commitment around equity and our work around empowering communities,” Fong, director of the state’s Department of Commerce, told the Yakima Herald-Republic in an interview.
Fong’s comments came after he toured Chuck Austin Place with Lowel Krueger, executive director of the Yakima Housing Authority, and two Commerce department employees.
The group walked through the facility’s medical, dental and behavioral health clinic, which serves veterans and their families whether or not they live at Chuck Austin Place.
Krueger discussed how living units off an interior hallway seemed too much like the barracks from residents’ military careers, so outdoor entrances and patios were built for individual units.
Other features resulting from veterans’ feedback included a garden area, enclosed dog park and a drive-through lane in addition to parking spaces, for residents who need rides to and from appointments, Krueger said.
Fong was appointed to lead the Commerce department by Gov. Jay Inslee on April 12 and was visiting the Yakima Valley to publicize his agency’s new application period for $302 million in affordable housing grants.
The funding, announced June 28, are available to eligible nonprofits, local governments, community housing development agencies, tribal governments and housing authorities. More than $290 million comes from the state Legislature’s 2023-25 appropriations, including a $24.2 million set aside for projects serving persons with disabilities and $107.4 million from the Apple Health and Homes program.
Chuck Austin Place is a great example of what those housing grants can eventually accomplish, Fong said.
“Just walking around with Lowel and seeing and hearing about both the concept and need for veterans’ housing, it was great to see how designing the project with the feedback and guidance and insight from the veterans’ community led to so many things,” Fong said. “Design modifications and changes directly resulted from feedback from those that were going to make this their home.”
“And to me that illustrates what we’re trying to do with Commerce, to make sure that we’re empowering communities to identify their needs, and support that vision. If we do it right, it can make a big difference,” he added.
Fong is no stranger to the Yakima Valley and Eastern Washington, having grown up in Spokane. His partner, Laura, was raised in Granger. Wednesday’s visit to various sites and with groups in Yakima County followed a Fourth of July holiday spent with her parents, he said.
The following are excerpts from Fong’s interview with the Herald-Republic on Wednesday afternoon:
Can you talk about this latest round of affordable housing grants?
There are different programs under that rubric, but the thrust of it is really the pulling together of state dollars and federal dollars as we push out a call for proposals.
In fact, we’re doing it a little differently this year by actually trying to braid together a couple different streams of funding and push it out at the same time. It makes it a little easier for community organizations to apply for those funds, to kind of see the full picture of the resources available.
Projects like this (Chuck Austin Place) try to pull together a bunch of different revenue streams in order to make a process pencil out. Rather than having them have to come in and apply to Commerce four different times because of different project scopes … we’re trying to consolidate some of that to make it easier for folks to apply.
That in part is why the $300-plus million we made available is the largest we’ve ever made available for one single (notice of funding) ever. So we’re excited about that.
Is that funding available not just for public-funded projects, but also private developers building affordable housing?
The (funding) is primarily for nonprofit, public-side developers.
Typically that would be a housing authority, a nonprofit such as Habitat for Humanity, Catholic Charities. Those types of organizations, which have been a big part of the state’s strategy of getting affordable housing built across the state.
People might think ‘why would Commerce be involved?’ Is it because a lack of affordable housing can drag down economic development in the state?
What I’ve learned in the first eight weeks or so (as director) is this is one of the things that makes the Commerce Department unique: we have program areas that really fall into a pretty wide spectrum of services and community investment.
When we think of it more holistically, our agency is really in the business of investing in communities. That can range from economic development, direct focused strategies around different sectors, supporting small businesses, helping to grow the economy through traditional economic development tactics and strategies.
At the same time, a healthy economy is reliant on healthy communities, a healthy environment, and that includes a whole host of other services and programs. That includes a focus on equity, empowering communities to be able to invest in strategies and approaches that are right for their community.
It also includes affordable housing — not just in the context of affordability, but for small businesses and even medium and large businesses, you’re looking for a workforce that can actually live and work near where the jobs are, and where the job sectors are.
The lack of affordable housing creates a lot of new challenges in terms of resource development, people getting to work. Not only is that only an economic development and community development strategy, but the reality is that we have housing challenges across the state.
Investment in both the supply side and prevention, in terms of helping people stay housed and preventing homelessness, is all part of the bigger picture of a healthy Washington state.
You previously worked for the Biden administration in economic development. How was that different than what you’re doing for the state commerce department?
Before Gov. Inslee appointed me to this role with the state Department of Commerce, I was a President Biden appointee as regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
I was the regional administrator for the Pacific Northwest. I oversaw our operations in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
It was a really interesting time to be part of SBA. Most folks in the community know of the agency through its relief programming throughout the pandemic, which included PPE loans, restaurant relief grants, emergency loans to small businesses. The agency administered those programs to help businesses essentially survive and continue to make payroll and pay employees.
When I joined SBA, we were kind of toward the tail end of relief programming in terms of getting money out the door, and starting to pivot toward the agency’s role in the recovery from the pandemic.
As the federal, state and local governments responded to the pandemic, it was crucial to rely on and work with trusted community advocates and organizations that have the relationships with communities of color, rural communities, veterans …
And then coming to Commerce, I see even more work around building off those existing relationships and learning about how we can demystify the complexity of government services and resources.
I think we’re making some headway, but we have more work to do.
As far as your background, you grew up in Eastern Washington, right?
I grew up in Spokane, and have lived in Seattle for quite a while now, 20-plus years. My partner, Laura, was raised in Granger. So we spend a fair amount of time in the Lower Yakima Valley and have gotten to know this area pretty well.
When I was with SBA I also spent a fair amount of time from the Tri-Cities to Grandview and Toppenish and Sunnyside. I spent a lot of time working with local government and just getting a sense of small business needs and how we could be helpful from the standpoint of that agency.
So I feel like I’ve gotten to know the area pretty well. The opportunity presented itself for us to spend the day here today, and I wanted to really get out and meet different organizations and entities that have relationships with Commerce, and just get a feel for the work that’s being done.
If you have free time in the Yakima Valley, what’s one of the things you like to do?
Whether it’s Laura's family or my family we do like to do a little bit of fishing out on the Columbia River. We’ve gone out closer to the Tri-Cities, and also closer to Vantage, in that area.
A little bit of outdoor activity when we get a chance is always nice. I do enjoy the great weather — although I used to be much better with the dry heat, when I grew up in Spokane. But being on the other side of the mountains as long as I have, I’m struggling a little bit with this 90-degree weather every day out here!
Even over the years, just the time we’ve spent in Granger, watching that community grow and change, has been really fun. Staying with Laura’s family, this weekend I made a couple of trips up to Union Gap to the Home Depot to get supplies for a landscaping project. I worked up a good sweat.
