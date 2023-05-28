Yakima residents and visitors will have the chance to recognize their favorite restaurants, retailers, nonprofit organizations and more as voting begins for the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Sponsored by the Yakima Herald-Republic, voting for the 2023 awards begins online on June 2 and continues through July 21, said Yesenia Pastrana, the YHR advertising sales manager.
“The whole reason the Readers’ Choice Awards started is to celebrate locally-owned businesses,” Pastrana said. “We wanted to give the public the ability to vote for their most beloved businesses and give them a voice to what they prefer.”
To vote, visit readerschoice.yakimaherald.com beginning June 2, or visit yakimaherald.com and click on the Readers’ Choice icon on the homepage.
There are dozens of categories in 11 sections of businesses and organizations:
• 21+ (bars, wineries, marijuana dispensaries, etc.)
• Education, spiritual and community services
• Financial services
• Home improvement services
• Home professional services
• Health and well-being/pet services
• Legal services
• Media and technology
• Places to go and people to see
• Restaurants
• Retail
In addition, there will be six overall winners, including two new awards for best minority-owned business and best women-owned business. Other honors include best customer service, best employer, best new business and best nonprofit organization.
Voting is free and open to the public, including those who are not Herald-Republic subscribers, Pastrana said.
Winners will be announced at a Sept. 14 celebration which will include entertainment and food.
A special section in the Sept. 24 Yakima Herald-Republic will publish the list of winners.
