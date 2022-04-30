Offering plants for both shady and sunny spots, shrubs, pottery and other plant and garden items, Verdant nursery is now open at the west end of the Westpark shopping center at 40th and Summitview avenues.
Described on its sign as “a nursery for passionate gardeners,” the nursery is in Suite 22, the former site of the Royal Buffet restaurant. The building has been renovated with a new roof, more windows and relocated parking just off Summitview, directly west of the barre3 physical fitness studio.
According to its website, verdantyakima.com, owners Erin Anderson and Mitch Evans were inspired by visits to independent nurseries outside of Yakima in order to satiate our unbounded love for gardening.
“We recognized the need for a high-end nursery that would offer unique plants for passionate gardeners,” Anderson and Evans state on the website. “Yakima gardeners long for a shopping experience that inspires creativity, prioritizes exceptional customer service and provides expert advice from knowledgeable staff. Verdant invites you to linger and explore the beauty and diversity you can create in the garden.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Verdant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, follow @verdant_yakima on Instagram.
