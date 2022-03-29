UNION GAP – Managers of the Valley Mall shopping center in Union Gap have taken over operations of a farmers market at the southwest corner of the property.
Formerly known as the Yakima Farmers Market, the weekly event will now be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday, from May 21 through Oct. 15. It will be called the Valley Mall Farmers Market.
“This will be a completely new market put on by Valley Mall. The previous Yakima Farmers’ Market is no longer involved with this market,” Jacob Butler, marketing manager for the mall, told the Yakima Herald-Republic in an email.
“Some of our changes for 2022 will include a community stage for local entertainers, a new day of the week (Saturday instead of Sunday) and the new hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Butler added. “This is just the beginning of some exciting changes.”
For the past four years, the farmers market at the Valley Mall location was operated by Don Eastridge, who previously ran the Yakima Farmers Market in downtown Yakima for nearly two decades.
Eastridge could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, but in October, he told the Herald-Republic that the Union Gap farmers market rebounded nicely in 2021 after a rough previous year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Eastridge said both the number and variety of vendors improved from 2020 to 2021 at the Yakima Farmers Market in Union Gap, helping attendance and sales rebound as well.
Meanwhile, Butler is seeking vendors for the 2022 Valley Mall Farmers Market, which will feature farmers, artists and craftspeople selling fresh produce, meat, baked goods, arts, crafts, gifts and other locally made goods.
Vendor applications will be accepted throughout the season, Butler said. For priority consideration, vendors are encouraged to apply by April 21, and can email valleymallfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Further information about the 2022 Valley Mall Farmers Market is available at the Valley Mall website.
The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market begins its 2022 season on Sunday, May 8; for more information, visit downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com. It is run by the Downtown Association of Yakima, and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday on Third Street, in front of the Capitol Theater.
Valley Mall shopping center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The shopping area includes an indoor mall and adjacent businesses, with more than 80 specialty stores and merchants. It is owned by El Segundo, Calif.-based CenterCal Properties, a commercial real estate company.
