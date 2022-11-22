The liquidation sale for Sears store at the Valley Mall in Union Gap has been extended through Dec. 18, and a new version of the former department store giant may be coming next year.
Plans call for the space to be remodeled and reopened next fall as a Sears concept store, said Mark Shreve, who is managing the liquidation.
“We’ll be remodeling in January and February, and they hope to reopen in the fall,” Shreve said. “It will be a new Sears store, a new concept in retail, with significant remodeling of the store. It may not use all the existing square footage.”
The closure date was originally scheduled to be Nov. 20, but it was extended as the store has continued to get truckloads of merchandise. It is still selling apparel, some appliances, exercise equipment and tools, he said.
All items are discounted 40 to 80% of their regular price, with discounts increasing as the closing date approaches, Shreve added.
A spokesperson with CenterCal Properties, which owns Valley Mall and leases space to Sears, told the Yakima Herald-Republic he was unaware of Sears’ future plans.
Sears previously had a store in downtown Yakima, and has been an anchor store for the Valley Mall in Union Gap for many years. But the company has been gradually closing hundreds of stores across the country since filing for bankruptcy in 2018.
During a Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Sept. 14, CenterCal Properties officials discussed future tenants who were coming to the mall.
Traci Russell, vice president of leasing for mall owner CenterCal Properties, said she continues to seek new clients, including a tenant for the Sears location at the south end of the Valley Mall.
“We’ve been talking to grocery (stores), entertainment uses and soft goods,” she said of the Sears location.
At that same event, Valley Mall General Manager Linda DiLembo and Russell also announced that a Nordstrom Rack clothing store will open next fall in the former Bed, Bath & Beyond building adjacent to Valley Mall.
Two empty buildings near the main Valley Mall entrance on Main Street in Union Gap are expected to house new restaurants within the next year, DiLembo said.
Fuji, a restaurant owned and operated by the owner of Yakima’s Kyoto Sushi and Steakhouse, will open by the end of the year in the former Old Country Buffet building, and national chain Chuck E. Cheese plans to build on the former Bank of America site sometime in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.