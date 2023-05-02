March was the 24th straight month that Yakima County has seen a year-over-year expansion of jobs in nonfarming industries, but it also was the sixth straight month of higher jobless levels compared to the previous year.
Data released Saturday from the state’s Employment Security Department shows a 7.2% unemployment rate for March, compared with a 6.7% figure one year ago, said Don Meseck, regional labor economist.
“A comparison of labor force changes in Yakima County in the past 12 months (April 2022 through March 2023) versus the corresponding 12 months in the pre-COVID era (April 2019 through March 2020) yields a mix of good and not-so-good news,” Meseck reported.
The March report indicates the county’s civilian labor force increased by 1.3% (from 130,753 to 132,442 residents) from 2021 to 2022. Monthly year-over-year figures increased for 12 straight months, from March 2022 to February 2023, before backsliding slightly by negative 0.1% between March 2022 and last month.
Last month’s loss in the labor force is reflected by the number of unemployed workers in the county, which increased 8.2% from 8,594 out-of-work residents in March 2022 to 9,295 this year, Meseck reported.
“This year-over-year increase in the number of unemployed was primarily what caused the Yakima County unemployment rate to rise to 7.2% in March 2023 from the 6.7% reading in March 2022,” he added.
A positive trend continued in March as total nonfarm employment in Yakima County increased 2.4% over the past year, from 88,000 jobs in 2022 to 90,100 jobs last month — marking two full years of monthly year-over-year job expansion, Meseck said.
All major sectors of the local economy either stabilized or added jobs from March 2022 to March 2023, except for a slight decline in retail trade, which lost 200 jobs during this time frame, he added.
An example of this is the health care and social assistance employment category, which has seen job increases each of the past 15 months.
Meseck reported this sector, which includes physicians’ offices, hospitals, medical laboratories, nursing homes and youth/family service centers, provided 17,800 jobs in March 2023, a 400-job or 2.3% increase from March 2022.
The job sector gaining the most over the past year is local government, which saw the addition of 1,000 jobs (from 14,200 to 15,200) from March 2022 to March 2023, a 7% increase. These jobs are at the county and municipal level and cover a wide array of positions including public schools, police and fire departments, parks, libraries, health districts, courthouses and the corrections system.
Yakima County’s 7.2% jobless rate in March tied for 33rd among the state’s 39 counties for unemployment rates. Ferry County (10.7%) in northeast Washington had the highest jobless rate, while King County (2.7%) had the lowest.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
