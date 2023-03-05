One common complaint Terrace Heights residents have is the lack of a local grocery store.
“The one thing we have always wanted is a grocery store,” said Linda Sliger, president of the Terrace Heights Community Association.
But the wait may not be much longer, as grant money has been approved to support a project to bring a grocery store and other retail space to the community.
Jonathan Smith, Yakima County Development Association’s executive director, said grant money has been approved to support a development on Terrace Heights Drive that has been in the works since 2019.
“Like every large construction project, we wish it would take a year,” Smith said. But he said COVID and making traffic improvements in the area contributed to the delays.
Terrace Heights does not meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s definition of a low-income area underserved by food stores — an area once referred to as a “food desert.”
But residents like Sliger and Daina Moore, the community association’s vice president, have longed for their own grocery store so they don't have to drive into Yakima.
“Even Moxee had a grocery store,” Moore said.
While Provisions has a small market, Sliger said that’s not enough for the community of 9,244 people. The closest grocery store to Terrace Heights is the Walmart on East Chestnut Avenue in Yakima.
Falcon Ridge Investments announced plans in 2018 to develop 7.3 acres just west of North 39th Street along Terrace Heights Drive for commercial development, including a 28,000-square-foot grocery store.
Smith said the plan also calls for a gas station and a small strip mall.
In a 2018 interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic, developer Byron Borton, who has also developed the University Parkway apartments in Terrace Heights, said at least one grocery store chain was interested in the development.
Attempts to contact Borton for this story were not successful. He did not return phone calls by press time.
But the project has been dependent on traffic improvements in the area to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic the development is anticipated to bring to the area. That includes widening Terrace Heights Drive to accommodate a fifth lane and installing a traffic light to serve the project.
Smith said the improvements are complicated in part by the fact that the road is on a hill, which is more difficult to work on than a level area.
Borton is contributing $250,000 toward the $2.1 million project, and the county has secured grant funding, including a $1 million Supporting Investments in Economic Development grant to help cover the road widening costs.
Smith said one of the delays is waiting for the purchase of one piece of right of way to allow for the road widening, which would take Terrace Heights Drive from four to five lanes from 39th to 41st streets.
