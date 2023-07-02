How’s tourism doing in Washington state? Good overall, but challenges exist.
Recent data from the State of Washington Tourism (SWT) indicates that while there was continued pandemic recovery in visitor volume, spending, tax receipts and employment in 2022, those gains are undermined by inflation and have not kept pace with other states.
The annual report "Economic Impacts of Visitors in Washington State" is compiled by the national travel research firm Tourism Economics for SWT. According to the report, rising prices boosted average spending 16% to $216 per visitor to Washington. Overall, visitor expenditures increased 24% to $22.1 billion, bringing us back to 2019 levels.
Due to the 14.5% rise in the national Consumer Price Index between 2019 and 2022, in real terms visitor spending in 2022 amounted to just 86% of 2019 levels.
Last year the state’s visitor volume increased 7% to 102 million, just 93% of 2019 levels. Visits were dominated by domestic visitors (97%) while international travelers represents just 3% of all visitors.
Direct state and local tax revenue increased nearly 20% from 2021 to $3 billion. The total state and local taxes paid by visitors to Washington offset the average state household tax burden by $1,049 per year.
Sadly, Washington’s recovery in visitor spending and tax generation ranks among the five worst performing states in the nation, according to Tourism Economics preliminary figures.
Nationally, growth in visitor expenditures averaged 4.3% compared to Washington’s -3%, and growth in visitor-generated tax revenue averaged 3.8% nationally compared to Washington’s -2.8%. All competing western states have growth in both areas, some logging double-digit growth.
“While we are pleased to see incremental pandemic recovery, we know its pace is uneven across state geographies, business segments and tourism markets,” said David Blandford, CEO of the State of Washington Tourism.
“Increased investment in the state tourism program will drive needed returns in Washington’s visitor spending, tax revenue and job growth and allow us to optimize growth potential in key markets,” Blandford added.
In 2022, tourism supported 221,394 direct and induced jobs, a 10.5% increase over the previous year but still nearly 8% below 2019 levels. Direct jobs numbered 145,305, with 53,232 in the food and beverage sector, followed by 26,229 jobs in recreation and entertainment, 28,450 jobs in lodging and 19,824 jobs in retail trade.
Prior to the pandemic, the leisure/hospitality segment led job growth in the state before its precipitous 40% decline in 2020.
In Yakima County, visitor spending grew 12.4% in 2022 to $385 million, generating nearly $3.38 million in state and local taxes. More than 3,300 people are directly employed in the industry.
As for the near future, things are improving but we’re not “out of the woods” yet. Late last month, the U.S. Travel Association released their biannual travel forecast. Key findings included:
- Domestic leisure travel is expected to remain strong for the balance of the year, but with normalized rates of growth.
- Domestic business travel volume and spending are expected to grow — albeit more slowly — largely due to economic conditions.
- International inbound travel’s forecast was upgraded due to strong demand from the Canadian visitors as well as other key markets.
However, U.S. Travel’s long-term projections are less optimistic due to economic conditions, with full spending recovery expected in 2026 or later. In their forecast, spending recovery was downgraded in 2024 from 91% recovered to 89%.
All that said, travel and tourism will remain a viable segment of our local, state and national economies and that continual investment in tourism promotions and product development can bring new dividends through spending, jobs and taxes for local communities. Happy travels this summer!
