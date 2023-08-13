A chance to be closer to family and a desire to be on the “right side of the Cascades” prompted an Oregon newspaper veteran to accept a leadership position in the advertising departments of Yakima and Walla Walla’s daily newspapers.
Greg Thompson began work as the new senior ad director of the Herald-Republic and Union-Bulletin this past week, and is looking forward to mixing his previous experience with the unique aspects of Central and Eastern Washington.
“We’re really excited to plug into all the communities have to offer,” Thompson said. “Yakima and Walla Walla are on the right side of the Cascades as far as I’m concerned. The climate and community is something I’m comfortable with.”
Thompson is a fifth-generation Oregonian who was born and raised in the central Oregon community of Prineville. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at Southern Oregon University, where he competed in cross country and track and field.
After working as an account executive, general manager, sales manager and marketing consultant, Thompson entered the media sector with the Medford Mail Tribune in southern Oregon in 2009.
He then worked as a national sales trainer for Advance Local from 2013-16 before joining the Oregonian’s sales team in 2016.
“A big part of that was really getting to dig in and mentor people over time,” Thompson said. “I feel like I made an impact on a number of people’s careers.”
The move was also appealing for personal reasons, he said.
“Getting closer to my family was important to me,” Thompson said. “My wife’s parents are in Spokane, my parents are in central Oregon, and our first grandson is in Boise. Walla Walla and Yakima are basically in the middle of that circle.”
At the Herald-Republic and Union-Bulletin, Thompson will lead a team of 14 professionals in the advertising department. He encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact him at 509-577-7668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.