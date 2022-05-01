SUNNYSIDE — A new look and new menu items are among the changes new owners have brought to Bob’s Drive In, a longtime favorite on the Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.
Brittan Moore and fiancé Joe Tovar are co-owners, having bought the business from Mary and Bob De Graaf earlier this year.
“We took over on March 2nd,” Moore said. “We wanted to keep the tradition going, to keep the history there.”
The business goes back to 1947, Moore said, and longtime owner Bob Hall bought the drive-in around 1960.
Physical changes to the business at 108 Yakima Valley Highway include a remodeled lobby, repainted interior and a new mural on the south wall outside the building, Moore said.
Among the new burgers added to the menu, available at the Bob’s Drive In Facebook page, are the Blackened Blue cheeseburger (with blue cheese), Firehouse burger (jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and spicy sauce) and Smorgy burger, which adds a fried egg, ham and bacon. A portion of the sales from these items benefit local police, firefighter and veterans organizations, Moore said.
The restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Mondays. Call 509-837-6913 for more information.
Yakima sisters found Mocel Mezcal company
Mocel Mezcal, an online spirits company founded by Yakima sisters Rosalinda and Elizabeth Mendoza, has released its first batch of ultra-premium artisanal mezcal for sale.
The sisters say Mocel is inspired by the mountainous region of Michoacán, Mexico, where the Mendoza family comes from, and the region’s centuries-old mezcal artisanship and culture.
“Our parents were farmworkers in the Yakima Valley who emigrated from Michoacán, Mexico,” Rosalinda said. “Our family taught us early on the value and labor in cultivating real food and drinks.”
“Today who is drinking and how they are drinking are changing. Consumers seek connection with the products they consume,” Elizabeth added. “We want to forge a mezcal culture in the United States that honors our history, the 400 years of mezcal artisanship, and the power of a shared experience to bring people together.”
Mocel uses two ingredients — 100% agave and water — and distills the mezcal in a wooden still unique to the Michoacán region. The time-honored and time-intensive distillation process results in limited, small batches, each with a distinct flavor profile, the sisters say.
The Mendoza sisters are part of a Michoacán co-op distillery of mezcal producers and agave farmers. Mocel’s artisanal mezcals are then bottled in handmade ceramic bottles featuring artwork inspired by textile patterns native to Michoacán.
Mocel is now available for pre-sale online at mocelmezcal.com. To learn more, follow @mocelmezcal on Instagram.
Verdant nursery opens in Westpark shopping center
Offering plants for both shady and sunny spots, shrubs, pottery and other plant and garden items, Verdant nursery is now open at the west end of the Westpark shopping center at 40th and Summitview avenues.
Described on its sign as “a nursery for passionate gardeners,” the nursery is in Suite 22, the former site of the Royal Buffet restaurant. The building has been renovated with a new roof, more windows and relocated parking just off Summitview, directly west of the barre3 physical fitness studio.
According to verdantyakima.com, owners Erin Anderson and Mitch Evans were inspired by visits to independent nurseries outside of Yakima in order to satiate their unbounded love for gardening.
“We recognized the need for a high-end nursery that would offer unique plants for passionate gardeners,” Anderson and Evans state on the website. “Yakima gardeners long for a shopping experience that inspires creativity, prioritizes exceptional customer service and provides expert advice from knowledgeable staff. Verdant invites you to linger and explore the beauty and diversity you can create in the garden.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Verdant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, follow @verdant_yakima on Instagram.
Business tidbits
North Town Coffeehouse, the popular downtown café and coffee shop, is for sale. Owner Dave Tompkins is not keeping this a secret — it's bannered across the top of the North Town Coffeehouse website. Anyone interested in purchasing the business is asked to contact him at DLThome@aol.com.
- . Anyone interested in purchasing the business is asked to contact him at DLThome@aol.com.
Ace Hardware's new location at 401 S. 40th Ave. in Yakima opened last week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit the store's website or call 509-972-4400.
- or call 509-972-4400.
The new Circle K gas station and convenience store, at the southeast corner of Valley Mall Boulevard and Main Street in Union Gap, opened April 20. The business is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
